Amidst the fast-paced lifestyle of the 21st century, most people don’t really give much thought to the food they eat. Their grocery shopping is typically about the foods they have grown up eating or simply, tastes good and is convenient for cooking and serving. If you’re one of the millions of Americans who rely primarily on takeout, it’s time to rethink your choices and how it affects not just your health, but also daily living. The food you eat could be impacting your mental health, performance at work, and long-term wellness. Read ahead to understand how.
Food Provides Energy for Your Daily Activities
The first lifestyle change you need to make is to change your perspectives toward food. The meals you eat should not be designed only to satiate hunger. You need to focus on whether they provide adequate fuel to power your body for daily activities like working, exercising, and other tasks. When shopping for groceries, you’ll check for their nutritional value and bio-availability of the nutrients. Or, where the calories come from and how well your body can process the food to extract energy.
With that objective in mind, you’ll carefully avoid alcohol, trans fats, processed sugars, nicotine, and excessive caffeine. Counting calories is a great first step, but more importantly, you’ll make sure that the calories come from fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.
Food Builds Stamina for a Better Quality of Life
A bad diet that comprises mostly refined sugars, carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats can set off a chain of reactions in your body. These foods lead to inflammation and slow down muscle building and repair. You develop more fat reserves which in turn, hampers movement. You’re tired more easily since the food you eat is all fat and has no energy. Most people realize there’s a problem only when they can’t seem to shed excess pounds that keep adding up quickly.
Simply switching to a healthier diet plan can boost energy levels and help you shed excess weight quickly. If you aren’t quite sure how to start, rely on the expertise of a certified dietitian for guidance.
Food Improves Brain Function and Stabilizes Your Moods
The right food can stimulate cognitive functioning so you think better and faster. You’ll focus better at work and are more productive all through the day. Adding items that contain Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids boosts brain function and improves both short-term and long-term memory and critical thinking abilities. Your grocery cart should contain broccoli, pumpkin seeds, blueberries, nuts, seeds, and avocados, among others.
Stress is a normal part of life when you’re scrambling to keep up with personal and professional commitments. The exciting thing is that you can rely on the right foods to improve your mood and calm your frazzled nerves. Each time you feel sad, anxious, and depressed, reach for items that trigger the release of serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin. Some great examples include whole-grain breads and complex carbohydrates, fruits like oranges, avocados, fatty fish, and nuts like pistachios and almonds. Interestingly, these are the typical foods added to traditional Shiva baskets that friends bring for a Jewish family mourning the loss of a loved one.
Food Delays Aging and Protects Your Organs
When you choose nutritious food, you’ll prevent and repair inflammation in the body. Inflammation is the root cause of many ailments and diseases, including rapid aging. Nutrient-rich food with vitamins and minerals helps keep your organs healthy and assists in cell repair to slow down the aging process. Healthier skin and hair with improved energy levels are only some of the other benefits of the right foods.
The next time you reach for chips, a soda, or candy to satiate hunger or snack cravings, think again!
