If you ever got an opportunity to attend a cybercrime seminar, you would have been told about hackers and how their practices of causing troubles have improved in the last few years. Cybercrime is equivalent to physical harm because it can cause emotional damage to an individual and an entire firm as well. Here are a few ways: the face of cybercrime has changed:
1. It is Tough to Fight Cyber Crime
The concept of encryption, VPN, and anonymous profiles is a major threat to the government agencies who try to collect evidence. There’s no running away from the fact, the concept of anonymization on the internet is a major threat because it allows hackers and online predators to channel their negative activities without any fear of getting caught. Even if you’re a business owner and wantto catch a cheater who is stealing valuable data from the company’s online resource, it will be tough to do this task if the person is discreet online.
2. Phishing Scams are Better Than Ever
A modern hacker is well aware of all the techniques through which he/she can con an entire firm. This is the main reason why it is difficult to create a demarcation between a phishing e-mail and one that is sent by any professional firm. Hackers are no longer making grammatical errors or spelling mistakes because they understand the tactics used by firms for screening such emails online. This is the main reason why a lot of firms are suffering at the hands of minor mistakes made by their employees.
3. Ransomware Attacks are Omnipresent
A few years ago, hardly one or two companies would complain about engaging in a ransomware attack. Now, every firm is under threat because such attacks can easily encrypt their information and put billions of dollars at stake. If you don’t know, a ransomware attack is carried out in order to attack vital information of a company and ask for a ransom fee. Such attacks are omnipresent across the globe and continue to bother even the big names in the industry till this very minute. Even after the ransom fee is paid, there is no guarantee if the hacker will provide the encryption key.
4. Young People Are Actively Taking Part in It
It is shocking to know, people from the younger generation are actively taking part in cybercrime so that they can earn money with little effort. A recent investigation carried out on the dark web revealed a shocking fact, most of the online criminals had no previous criminal record. This means many young people have joined the bandwagon for causing damage to the people on the web. Cybercrime is one of the most notorious crimes in the world because it can have a severe emotional impact on the one who is affected. With the latest techniques of hacking being available for young people, it is tough for the cops to spot them.
