In the past, you’ve been able to share your Tiktok videos with other platforms using a link.
But now, bloggers can tap into Tiktok's new feature and automatically post their video on Facebook or Instagram when they upload it to Tiktok. This is great news for bloggers because to grow an audience for your blog, you need people who already follow you on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.
Tiktok has taken care of that problem by giving them a way to push their content from one platform onto another without having to worry about anything else.
Tiktok has launched a new feature that allows creators to share their videos to other platforms
Tiktok has launched a new feature that allows creators to share their videos to other platforms. Bloggers who are on Tiktok can now share their video content with other platforms, including blogs.
Because Tiktok is an emerging platform where people are getting more active every day, you must explore this opportunity for your blog audience. You'll then be able to build up your social media presence. With the spread of its new feature, it's possible to gain more followers on all of your accounts—whether you're on Tiktok or not.
This is great news for bloggers, who can now expand their reach on Tiktok and grow their blog audience in the process
Tiktok is a video app that's been recently updated to allow its users to share videos to other social media platforms. Since Tiktok has been expanding quickly, it's also become possible to gain more followers on all of your accounts.
Bloggers who are active on Tiktok can also share video content with other platforms, including blogs.
The best part about this is that it's free!
This means that you can share your videos for free and use their new feature, which will allow you to grow your blog followers in the process.
Tiktok has been growing rapidly with more active people joining every day, so you must explore these opportunities for your blog. You'll then be able to build up your social media presence and grow your blog audience in the process!
Users from all over the world are using Tiktok to post short videos of themselves lip-syncing songs, giving inspirational messages, and telling jokes. With so many people using it, there's also an opportunity to gain more followers on all of your accounts.
It's also easy - you just need to follow these steps below
Create an account (it takes less than 5 minutes)
Step 1: Create an account (it takes less than 5 minutes).
1. Download Tiktok from the app store or the Google Play Store.
2. Log into your social media accounts on Tiktok (this will allow you to use all of their features).
3. Start recording and posting videos of yourself!
Step 2:
Select "Link your profile" from the drop-down menu next to your username at the top right of any video page or within settings > Linked Accounts > Link accounts with social media sites like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
This will allow you to share your videos on those platforms.
Bonus Tips
Tiktok is a social media app that has been growing in popularity over the past year. Let’s explore how you can use Tiktok to grow your blog audience and expand your reach.
Create a profile on Tiktok: Set up a profile for your brand or business account on Tiktok and include a link back to your blog posts. This will allow you to share videos from other bloggers with followers who may not be aware of their content yet!
Share branded content: You can also share branded content about your product or service directly from the app onto Instagram Stories, Facebook Group Posts, Facebook News Feeds, Twitter Moments, etc.
Host contests: Ask followers to create their videos about your product or service for a chance to win a prize. This will help to increase engagement and grow your audience on Tiktok!
To Sum Up
Tiktok has made it easier than ever for bloggers to grow their social media audiences by automatically posting content on Facebook and Instagram.
This is great news because to get more people following your blog, you need followers who are already active on other platforms like Facebook or Instagram that might not be used as often anymore.
By tapping into the power of Tiktok's new feature, you'll have a way to push your content from one platform onto another without having to worry about how many likes or shares it gets!
Let me know in the comments if this post helped you better understand how Tiktok can help drive traffic back to your site?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.