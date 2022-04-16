4 Ways to Implement a Hybrid Workplace

As we move from a pandemic to an endemic, more organizations lean towards a hybrid approach. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of our workplaces. However, the threat of the virus is still at large. And the onus of taking suitable precautions lies on us.
A hybrid workplace has rightfully been recognized as the future of work. And with the widespread implementation of a hybrid workplace, most organizations are looking for ways to implement it. However, it is not going to be that easy. A hybrid workplace has several nuances to it.
This blog aims to explore the different types of hybrid workplaces and how to implement them.
What is a Hybrid Workplace?
A hybrid work model hinges on the balance between on-site and remote working. It is a flexible work model that allows employees to choose whether they want to work from home or the office.
Employees benefit due to increased flexibility and autonomy of their routines. A hybrid workplace has helped reduce real estate and overhead costs for organizations. The need for additional office space has also decreased.
Even though a hybrid workplace sounds like a comprehensive workplace setting, it has different categories. Each category targets a different setup. Let us understand the different hybrid workplace models.
Remote-first Hybrid Models
This setting allows employees to work remotely primarily. A majority of the employees (at least 75%) works remotely. These employees can come to the office whenever they want; however, the focus is primarily on working remote.
Under this hybrid model, employees usually come to the office less than four days a month. And most of their office visits are for important meetings and collaborative work. Companies like Shopify, Twitter and Upwork are a few companies that have adopted a remote-first hybrid model.
Office-first Hybrid Models
Unlike the remote-first model, this approach requires employees to be in the office. 75% of the employees are regular at the office. Yes, the onus of choice still lies with the employees; however, the number of office visits increased.
Under this model, employees must visit the office at least two to three days a week. The idea is to promote company culture and collaboration.
This model has some resemblance to the old traditional office setup. Although, an office-first hybrid model allows its employees flexibility.
Big names like Apple, Microsoft, and Spotify have adopted this hybrid approach.
So, now that we are familiar with the different types of hybrid work models let us see how to implement the same in your workplace.
4 Ways to Implement a Hybrid Workplace
1. Create clear policies
To ensure that your implementation of a hybrid workplace is seamless, you need to lay out the policies. So you can either start from scratch or adjust the existing policies to suit a flexible mode of working.
However, make sure that you update the type of hybrid model you are updating. This will ensure that remote employees and people working from the office are on the same page.
Also, ensure that on-site and remote workers know their roles in the new setting. If employees need the vaccination certificate to return to the office, be sure to inform them about the same.
And don’t forget to gather employee feedback. You should remember that the ultimate motive here is to improve the employee experience. So with clearly laid out policies, your implementation will be seamless.
2. Provide the right technology
Regardless of the hybrid model you choose, you should ensure that the switch between working from home and office should be easy for your employees.
Those working from home will need the correct equipment. From a proper internet connection to a separate workstation, these facilities should be available. If your remote employees have difficulty setting up a home office, you should help them.
For those in the office, change those static desks into hot desks. Convert those unused desks into collaboration areas.
You need to understand that a hybrid workplace runs on collaboration. Therefore, ensure that every person has access to proper meeting tools. You can adopt a meeting room booking solution to render the process transparent.
3. Take employee feedback
How do you know if the hybrid model you are implementing is successful or not? Well, that is where you need to take your employee feedback.
Since your employees are the ones who are living it out daily, it is only logical to understand their point of view.
You can conduct frequent surveys to get their feedback. This will allow you to improve the areas that need to be changed. This practice will also ensure that your hybrid model is successful in the long run.
4. Introduce Hybrid Workplace Software
The easiest way to implement a hybrid workplace is to ensure that all employees can access an easy-to-use solution.
This hybrid workplace software should allow everything. The hybrid workplace solution should do everything from space management to desk booking, employee scheduling to managing the workplace.
For employees, the hybrid workplace solution can bridge the gaps between their remote and on-site workplaces. For employers, the software can be the perfect tool for office management.
A centralized dashboard, for instance, can allow managers to see who is coming to the office when the floor occupancy rate and which meeting rooms are available.
Therefore, for easy implementation of a hybrid workplace, introduce a hybrid workplace solution.
To Conclude
Implementing a hybrid workplace can seem like a daunting task. However, you can achieve that with the correct guidelines and software with no trouble.
You can try out a robust hybrid workplace solution like WorkInSync. With features that range from meeting room management to parking management, commute management to desk booking, it is the only solution you will need to boost your hybrid workplace. You can opt for a demo today to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.