When you love to hunt, it shows. Your friends and family can see the hours you have put into getting the paperwork, perfecting your shot, finding the perfect waterproof shoe, and guaranteeing your dog has the proper training. While all of that is necessary, to truly prepare for hunting season, your dog needs more than know-how. Preparedness is how you earn a great hunting season. So up your game this hunting season with these four steps to prepare your dog for the hunt.
1. Fit Them with the Appropriate Gear
This might seem like an obvious number one, but it is truly one of the most important tips for hunters of any experience level (or species). The appropriate gear can make all the difference between a successful hunt and a disaster. To make sure your dog is properly dressed for the occasion, fit them with a reflective orange vest and a small dog GPS tracker. In case the two of you are separated, make sure your dog's tags are up to date and easily viewed. After all, getting home together and in one piece is always paramount over any number of kills.
2. Take Them to the Vet
A yearly check-up is important to make sure your dog is ready and able for the hunting season. When you purchase preventative medications to stave off ticks, fleas, and other parasites, ask your vet to check your dog's knees for signs of arthritis. Dogs do not always exhibit signs that something is wrong, so it is best to make sure your dog is in tip-top condition before hitting the trails. Thankfully, arthritis is treatable, so your dog should still be able to have a great time on the hunt if the proper precautions are taken first.
3. Keep Your Dog at a Healthy Weight
While the vet can treat arthritis, one way to help prevent it is to keep your dog at a healthy weight. If your dog is carrying around extra poundage, it can cause undue stress to their joints, slow their speed, and worse, shorten their lifespan. Keep your four-legged buddy in the best of health to have many more happy hunting seasons with them. While mixed-breed canines may carry weight differently than their purebred cousins, both are at an ideal weight when their ribs are covered with a layer of fat but still easily palpated.
4. Learn the Signs of Hypothermia and Heat Exhaustion
To fully prepare your dog for a great hunting season, learn to stave off heat exhaustion and hypothermia. Both of these conditions are potentially deadly, so prevention is key. Give your dog plenty of breaks, and be careful not to overwork it. In warm weather, plan to have a cool location and plenty of water ready. To stave off hypothermia, dry off your dog regularly to keep their body temperature from dipping too low. While it is easy to think sporting dogs do not need as many breaks in cold weather, they still need rest and warm respite from the wind every so often.
As your dog's best friend, you are their greatest defense against harm. When it comes time for another hunting season, anticipate what your dog may need to stay safe while engaging in one of the oldest sports known to man. When you pay special attention to your dog's needs, you are helping to keep your four-legged hunting partner trail-ready for many seasons to come.
