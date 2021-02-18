Andy Beshear announced Kentucky to have 42 more covid-19 deaths and 1,440 new cases. He also said that daily records of new cases are the lowest reported on a Friday in more than a month.
The governor wrote a short update stating that they are expecting to get fewer cases compared to last week. This should give us five–straight weeks of declining cases. However, he also pointed out that the statewide positivity rate has dropped. The state has recorded 386,326 covid-19 cases and 4,253 virus-related deaths.
For the first time in 2021, the rate of positive cases fell below 7%, which is the lowest rate recorded since 6th November 2020.
Beshear said that both new cases and positivity rate have declined in the state, which is a good sign. He also requested people to continue wearing masks and stay at home even if they are already immunized.
The state is currently rolling out coronavirus vaccines to its people. By Friday, they vaccinated around 514,170 people. All these people were either given the dose of modern vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech.
Beshear announced a list of new locations where people can get vaccinated by appointment only. This includes six new regional Kroger sites in Henderson, Carter, Adair, Franklin, and Union Lawrence counties. They are also rolling out doses at many of the Walgreens, Walmart, and Kroger store locations.
In long-term facilities, most staff and residents had the chance to get the vaccine. The number of new cases among residents is 25. Besides that, there are 11 new cases among staff. This makes the number of active cases 474.
This week, at least 653 students tested covid-19 positive in K-12 schools. 206 teachers are tested positive. At least, 305 staff and 2.357 students were in quarantine because of exposure. This information is provided by the state’s school coronavirus dashboard.
Across Kentucky, there are around 1063 people in the hospital and they are all infected with covid-19. Out of all, 277 are in the intensive care unit, while 154 of them are on ventilators. Although the number of cases is declining in the county, it will still take a lot of time to bring it to zero.
The state is currently rolling our vaccine doses to people. But you can get access to covid-19 vaccines only appointments. There are fixed locations where they are distributing the vaccine. To get your dose of the covid-19 vaccine, you need to first make an appointment. You will be given a date and time. You need to visit the location exactly at the given time to get your dose.
