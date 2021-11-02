The global pandemic brought us down to our knees in so many ways. First, we were left cooped up in our own homes due to the strict quarantine guidelines. However, as vaccine inoculations increase, it is much safer to go out and travel again. A road trip can be a group activity that we can quickly embark on. Just make sure that vehicles are properly maintained and equipped to take you to places. Visit durabakcompany.com for easy-to-apply bed liner paints and sprays for your trucks and recreational vehicles.

A perfect spot to include in your road trip itinerary is Kentucky. Louisville is popularly known as the Bluegrass State because of the abundance of the grass species variety in its pastures. In addition, the Kentucky Bluegrass has supported the thoroughbred horse industry in this region of the United States. 

Beyond its namesake, Kentucky offers some of the most spectacular and fascinating sights and places to explore. In this article, we will enumerate Kentucky's sightseeing gems worth the trip.

The Appalachians

The rocky terrain of the Appalachians is the haven and top destination for mountain climbing enthusiasts. With the massive area extending up to 2,000 miles, it is the primary barrier of protection between the lowlands of the North Americas and the eastern coastal seas. Although the peaks are not that high, the path difficulty level is the hook and bait for experienced hikers. In addition, the views from the mountains are awe-inspiring and breathtaking, making it a climber's bucket list destination.

The Gallatin County

Gallatin County is for history buffs and adventure seekers. It is a beautiful place rich in history, particularly the American civil war. Situated in the Kentucky bay area, a must-visit is the community of Sparta, where museums and parks are thriving entertainment locations with a rich food scene. In addition, the Kentucky speedway event is celebrated annually in Sparta. The Kentucky Speedway celebration is a significant event that draws in racers and hobbyists from all over the country.

Kentucky Lake

The Kentucky lake is one of the massive artificial and man-curated lakes in the U.S. It is the best spot for photoshoots and prenuptial events. The sunset scenery is out of this world. It is an Instagram-worthy destination popular with both tourists and locals. 

The Kentucky lake area is bustling with activities due to its year-long Bass fishing season. In addition, people are drawn to the elk and bison prairie fairs held in Kenlake State Resort and Kentucky Dam Village.

Mammoth Cave

A United Nations World Heritage site, the mammoth cave expands over hundreds of miles with still hidden cave cavities left undiscovered. The national park attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists yearly, pre-pandemic. Explorers and tourists are attracted to the hollows because of the unique experience of navigating the cave in total darkness. Part of the tour are rangers turning their guiding lights off to make the exploration distinct.

Cumberland Falls

Known as the Niagara of the South or Little Niagara, Cumberland Falls draw thousands of tourists each year because of its elusive lunar rainbow or moonbow. Like the Aurora Borealis, the event rarely happens when an arch of intense white light is emitted in the sky, making a moonbow. It is a unique phenomenon and one of the most beautiful sights in Kentucky.

Ultimately, an epic trip entails detailed preparation for gears, clothing, vehicles down to the itinerary. In addition, these beautiful Kentucky places are guaranteed one-for-the-books destinations that groups of friends and families can enjoy.

Image: https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-house-beside-grass-field-2042161/

 

