Do you want to get higher education but don't know which college to choose? Read the post and find the five best colleges in Kentucky.
Every high-school student has to make a responsible decision and choose a college to get into after graduation. Examine the list of top five colleges if you want to get a university diploma in Kentucky.
University of Kentucky
It is a public educational institution that locates in the city of Lexington, Kentucky. The university has a wide variety of master's programs. Therefore, you can easily find a major that suits your interests in this college. The university has a lot of activities for students that imply nearly 350 clubs, a newspaper, Greek Life, and great athletic programs.
The UK's football team is a well-known state and country-wide. Also, they have recreational and wellness to help students to relax and keep themselves fit. The average graduating GPA of their students is 3.68.
Centre College
This private university was founded more than 200 years ago. It locates in Danville, Kentucky, and implies more than 1,400 students. The main features that define this college are the following. Its students can study abroad and participate in internships. Also, they can graduate in four years.
10% of Centre College learners are international students.
Transylvania University
It is a private college in Lexington, Kentucky. This university has a rich history and a lot of traditions. Its unofficial name is 'Trancy.' The college has a high acceptance rate, which is 95%. The total enrollment of this university is less than 1000 students.
The college provides excellent flexibility to its students. They can acquire double and self-designed majors. The campus life is active and implies more than 100 groups, clubs, and societies. Moreover, there are more than 2,000 events on campus every year.
Berea College
This college locates in Berea, Kentucky. This college is quite popular among students because it doesn't have any tuition fees. However, it's students have to work 10 hours a week on campus and participate in college events. The acceptance rate in this university is 35% only.
University of Louisville
It's a public educational institution in Louisville, Kentucky. The alternative college's name is 'U of L.' Its undergraduate enrolment is more than 15 000 students. The university has a semester-based academic calendar. It offers majors in 170 fields of study. Moreover, the college offers master's programs in business is medicine.
On the campus, there are hundreds of organizations that help students to pass their time and realize themselves. The acceptance rate and 73% and more than half of the U of L's students receive financial aid.
Recommendation for Students
If you want to get into the best college and receive a high-quality education, you need to study hard and get high marks.
