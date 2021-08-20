Your financial conditions can't be stable. Sometimes you're doing better, sometimes worse. If you are currently experiencing debt problems, professional services can help you get out of this situation. Qualified specialists will conduct a thorough assessment of your finances and suggest the best course of action. The main thing is to know where to go.
1. DebtStoppers
This firm is a nationally licensed agency that helps people relieve their debts primarily through bankruptcy. You can use the services of DebtStoppers.com professionals if you have difficulty with:
Foreclosure;
Repossession;
Wage garnishment;
Credit cards;
Medical bills;
Asset protection.
Before starting cooperation, the company offers free debt analysis. It is an excellent opportunity to more deeply understand their capabilities for those in a difficult life situation. Currently, there are branches in five states, and two more will be opened soon.
2. National Debt Relief
It is a large American company that has been on the financial burden relief market for over ten years. It specializes in debt settlement plans and negotiates with creditors on behalf of debtors. You can contact the office if you have a debt of at least $7500 and issues with:
Credit cards;
Medical bills;
Business debt;
Personal loan;
Student loan, etc.
Please note that the company does not work with some types of debts (such as child support and mortgages), so a free consultation with their specialists is useful. Upon successful completion of the case, you can achieve a reduction in debt by 30-50%.
3. Citizens Debt Relief
Citizens Debt Relief is a relatively young company dedicated to debt consolidation. They work with debtors only under certain circumstances, but they do not provide a clear list of requirements. Before getting started, you need to talk to a consultant to determine if you are suitable for their five-step program. You can contact these specialists if the debt consolidation option interests you.
4. Pacific Debt Inc.
This agency, with almost twenty years of history, offers clients flexible terms of cooperation and works with a variety of debt issues:
Credit cards;
Some student loans;
Business debts;
Payday loans;
Car loans.
Pacific Debt Inc. works with those persons who have a total debt of at least $10000. Its main financial burden solution is debt settlement, and on average, it takes two to four years to resolve one case.
5. CuraDebt
Not all companies take up tax debts. CuraDebt specializes in these. However, it also works in other areas like personal loans and credit cards. The specialists of this agency negotiate with the tax office, warn it about your situation, and, if necessary, fill out the appropriate forms. Depending on your situation, you may be offered a debt consolidation, settlement, negotiation, or relief plan.
Feel Free to Choose
In search of a service that suits you, do not hesitate to seek advice from several agencies at once. Some companies operate only in certain states; others work with a limited list of debts or have high requirements for the debt amount. Discuss all the details with consultants to choose your ideal option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.