Your financial conditions can't be stable. Sometimes you're doing better, sometimes worse. If you are currently experiencing debt problems, professional services can help you get out of this situation. Qualified specialists will conduct a thorough assessment of your finances and suggest the best course of action. The main thing is to know where to go.

1. DebtStoppers

This firm is a nationally licensed agency that helps people relieve their debts primarily through bankruptcy. You can use the services of DebtStoppers.com professionals if you have difficulty with:

 

  • Foreclosure;

  • Repossession;

  • Wage garnishment;

  • Credit cards;

  • Medical bills;

  • Asset protection.

Before starting cooperation, the company offers free debt analysis. It is an excellent opportunity to more deeply understand their capabilities for those in a difficult life situation. Currently, there are branches in five states, and two more will be opened soon.

2. National Debt Relief

It is a large American company that has been on the financial burden relief market for over ten years. It specializes in debt settlement plans and negotiates with creditors on behalf of debtors. You can contact the office if you have a debt of at least $7500 and issues with:

  • Credit cards;

  • Medical bills;

  • Business debt;

  • Personal loan;

  • Student loan, etc.

Please note that the company does not work with some types of debts (such as child support and mortgages), so a free consultation with their specialists is useful. Upon successful completion of the case, you can achieve a reduction in debt by 30-50%.

3. Citizens Debt Relief

Citizens Debt Relief is a relatively young company dedicated to debt consolidation. They work with debtors only under certain circumstances, but they do not provide a clear list of requirements. Before getting started, you need to talk to a consultant to determine if you are suitable for their five-step program. You can contact these specialists if the debt consolidation option interests you.

4. Pacific Debt Inc.

This agency, with almost twenty years of history, offers clients flexible terms of cooperation and works with a variety of debt issues:

  • Credit cards;

  • Some student loans;

  • Business debts;

  • Payday loans;

  • Car loans.

Pacific Debt Inc. works with those persons who have a total debt of at least $10000. Its main financial burden solution is debt settlement, and on average, it takes two to four years to resolve one case.

5. CuraDebt

Not all companies take up tax debts. CuraDebt specializes in these. However, it also works in other areas like personal loans and credit cards. The specialists of this agency negotiate with the tax office, warn it about your situation, and, if necessary, fill out the appropriate forms. Depending on your situation, you may be offered a debt consolidation, settlement, negotiation, or relief plan.

Feel Free to Choose

In search of a service that suits you, do not hesitate to seek advice from several agencies at once. Some companies operate only in certain states; others work with a limited list of debts or have high requirements for the debt amount. Discuss all the details with consultants to choose your ideal option.

 

source:https://pixabay.com/photos/calculator-calculation-insurance-385506/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription