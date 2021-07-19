Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the US and all around the world, not in the least because it is one of the sports that sees a huge volume of bets being placed at events.
A lot of the time, these bets are placed for fun and to be a part of the experience, but there are also those who earn a significant amount of money through betting on the horses races.
Whether you’re looking to get better at betting on the horses in general or there is simply a large event or race coming up that you’re looking to win big on, you’ll need to pay attention to the strategy you’re using if you want your wager on the horse racing to be successful.
That’s why we’re here. We’ve put together this article to talk you through five of the best horse racing strategies to try your hand at this season so that you too can win big.
Ready, set… let’s get into it.
Do Your Research
It’s pretty obvious, but a vital and one of the most important things you should do when you’re trying to establish a type of betting strategy is to first make sure to do your research.
This includes looking at the horses’ track histories and how they have performed in previous races, as this could indicate how well they will do in the race that you are about to wager on. Even just glancing at the program can make a huge difference and can influence your bet.
You’ll find all the information that you will need in order to inform your betting strategy on the racing forms or form guides provided at the race track, or alternatively, it is equally as easy to seek out and learn this information online through carrying out a quick Google search.
The jockey’s level of experience is also an important factor to consider when you’re looking into different bets and trying to choose the best horse to hitch your money to during a race.
Manage Your Bankroll and Budget
One of the first things you need to do when participating in gambling of any kind is to set yourself a budget that you will then have to work with. Once you’ve set it, don’t exceed it.
We’d advise you to set up a separate account for your betting budget so that it’s easier to keep track of what you’re spending without accidentally dipping into your other savings.
To determine how much your budget should be in the first place, take a look at your overall finances and calculate how much you can afford to siphon off for this purpose. Don’t forget to factor in any bills or payments you have going out and the wage you have coming in.
You’ll also need to learn how to effectively manage your bankroll, as otherwise, you may find that you have run out of money before you have had the chance to make any money at all!
This means deciding what sort of stakes you’ll be playing with before you go to place your bets. Most people recommend going in with smaller stakes to begin with, as this will stretch your budget further so you can place more frequent bets rather than blowing it all on one.
Choose the Best Odds
When establishing a betting strategy or choosing which bets to place on the horse races, you will also want to do some thorough research into research the different odds that are available, which you can do by checking tvg.com for the latest and most up to date odds.
This should apply to any type of sports betting that you participate in as odds are offered for every sport. Horse racing odds can be tricky to wrap your head around at first, but here are the basics that everyone should know before attempting to put money on the horse races.
Firstly, the odds do more than just tell you how much you could potentially win - they can also indicate the likelihood that your chosen horse will win. Take the following example:
If a horse is 7/2 to win in a race, you will know that you stand to win $7 for every $2 that you bet. You can also work out that the bookies think the horse has a 22.22% chance of winning.
This can help inform your horse betting strategy as you’ll know which horses stand to win and which of your bets will make you a few extra bucks if they actually come in.
Place Different Types of Bets
Sports gambling is a game of probability, so it stands to reason that the more different types of bets that you place on the horse races, the more chance you have that at least one of them will be successful. Plus, this is a good way to find your favorite type of ponies bet.
One of the easiest and most commonly placed bets is the simple win bet, where you are wagering on the horse that you think will arrive at the finish line in first place.
The second-most popular type of bet (and one of the most commonly won) is the place bet, which is where you will receive a return as long as your chosen horse comes in 1st or 2nd. As you can see, you’re essentially doubling your chances of winning with this bet.
There is a similar type of bet, called a show bet, which guarantees a win provided your horse places up to 3rd position in the finishing lineup. These are a great option if you’re not 100 percent confident that your horse will steal the win, and you can even combine them.
For example, you could put a dollar on a win, place, and show bet which would mean that if your horse comes in first, you will receive the full payout, or two thirds if the horse places in second, and one third if your horse comes in third place at the end of the race.
Don’t Bet on Every Race
In the same way that placing multiple types of bets is a good strategy to increase your chances of winning, so it is to bet on different races. However, don’t try to bet on every race, and try to avoid only betting races that are occurring during the same event!
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most popular and most prominent races in America, but there are plenty of other horse racing events besides that. The Triple Crown series sees two other racing events follow the Derby, so betting on each part will increase your odds of a win.
The more experience you have with different types of bets and different races, the more you will learn which means the more successful your horse racing strategies will be.
It’s also worth remembering that horse racing doesn’t only occur in America, so if you’re really wanting to branch out, you could consider placing bets on some of the events that take place all over the world. There’s the infamous Royal Ascot that runs in the UK, for example.
Final Thoughts
As you can see, there are plenty of different strategies that you could adopt in preparation for a day at the races if you want to increase your chances of winning. And always try to remember the most important thing, which is to have fun! That’s the whole point, after all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.