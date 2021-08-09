Stepping into the world of investment is like embarking on an exhilarating journey - you can either come out as a grand victor or lose all your money. The distinguishing factor lies in how well aware you are of the different investment avenues and how you utilize that knowledge.
For instance, if you're looking to save taxes while building up a retirement fund, participating in a retirement scheme like a 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b) might be a good idea. But alternatively, you can also invest in various types of annuities to get a fixed income after retirement and expect high-yielding returns on the money.
Factors to Consider Before Investing
If this is your first time in the investment sphere, you must consider the scope of all the individual investments before putting in your money. Here are some points to remember:
Goals: What are your investment objectives, and how much do you want to save up to meet those objectives? For instance, if you're saving for retirement that is 36 years away, you may afford to explore riskier investment products to gain higher returns.
Timeline: By when do you see yourself needing the return from your investment? This decision will weigh in when finalizing the type of investment you should make - short, medium, or long-term.
Tolerance to risks: You should introspect on your natural disposition of mind - are you a cautious person who doesn't like taking too many risks, or are you comfortable taking calculated risks? If you're earning just enough to satisfy your requirements, a high-risk investment product might not be a very feasible idea.
Tip - The money you invest in mutual funds, cryptocurrencies, and other similar investments is typically not federally insured. Along with the opportunity to earn greater returns, there's also the possibility of losing your 'principal' or the amount you've initially invested.
Bank Products
The first place you should explore as a beginner investor is a bank. Bank products like savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate deposits (CD) offer stable yet low-yielding returns on your investment. Before you invest, check the return rates on each of these different types of products, as money market accounts, though similar to savings accounts, offer higher interest rates.
On the other hand, when you buy a certificate deposit, you lend the investment amount for a certain amount of time and interest. Being federally insured, these are remarkably low-risk investments that often have a fixed, low return of two percent or less. If you are saving for an event in the near future, like a wedding or a vacation, you can invest in a certificate deposit. But if you require the amount earlier, stick to a savings or money market account.
Online Savings Accounts
A well-known alternative to investing in a bank product is to opt for an online savings or cash management account. Since they don't bear the overhead costs of running physical banks, these accounts generally provide higher rates of return.
Online savings accounts are ideal for short-term savings, where you won't need to access the invested amount too frequently. In most cases, transactions are limited to six per month. On the other hand, cash management accounts provide greater flexibility on transactions, and sometimes, higher returns.
Individual Stocks
Movies like 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Margin Call' have given investing in stocks and the stock market an equally glamorous and perilous image. Investing in stocks means you are buying shares of ownership in a company. Therefore, how much return you gain depends upon the success or failure of the company, making them highly volatile and lucrative at the same time.
Given the susceptibility to market fluctuations, a general rule of thumb for investors is to cap their individual stocks holdings to ten percent or less of the cumulative portfolio.
Dividend Stocks
Dividend stocks are your safest bet in the stock market as a beginner. Dividends are cash payments received by investors or shareholders periodically, making them an excellent source of long-term passive income.
Dividend stocks are usually related to stable, financially successful companies that may not yield immediate high returns on investment compared to a well-performing mutual fund. But the stability factor makes them an attractive investment avenue for beginners and long-term investors alike. These dividends can also be applied to a reinvestment plan, which automatically grows your overall portfolio.
Annuities
If you are in your early thirties or late twenties, it's time that you start saving for your retirement. One of the finest avenues out there for retirement savings is annuities. To invest in them, you have to find a licensed insurance provider and put down a lump sum principal amount.
There are numerous types of annuities, such as fixed and variable annuities, which provide varying degrees of returns. But the most notable advantage is that your principal amount is never subjected to volatility. Annuities are also regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), so you get a greater sense of security as well.
