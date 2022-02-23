Photo by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels
Today's consumers require higher levels of connection and engagement than before. On top of that, they're now more driven by emotion than necessity. As such, selling a service or product is a different game than it used to be.
Closing sales successfully is about having a solid pitch and transparent strategy to acquire your client's trust. It's all about doing your research, nurturing ongoing relationships, and enhancing the client experience based on the information and data.
Here are five tips modern salespeople need to hear about thriving in today's sales environment.
Be A Trusted Advisor
To become a trusted advisor, a sales representative needs to leave their quota pressure, training processes, company-brochure speak, or whatnot. Instead, they must set one's hearts towards helping potential customers solve their problems.
Keep in mind that consumers want you to help them decide to buy. They don't want to be sold. When you become a trusted advisor, the prospect perceives you to be:
Trustworthy
Dependable
Reliable
Competent
Savvy
Proactive
This way, they will listen thoughtfully to your suggestions and trust that you're there to help them resolve their problems. Also, it would help if you read the proven sales tips by Nectar and other established digital marketing platforms and see what they recommend.
Don't Think Transactionally
In today's environment, selling is now a voyage or journey. It's not an action. A market is now a place to help your prospect reach their goals with positive emotion and ease. Remember that customers will spread the good and bad experiences you create.
If it's terrible, they will tell people around them. They will tell many more and recommend your business to their friends if it's good. So, how do you make sure that your customers have a great experience? Here are three keys:
Be genuine and authentic in your interactions. Listen to what they say and be responsive. Help them reach their goals.
Make it easy for them to buy from you. Offer multiple ways to purchase online, in-store, chat, and telephone. Make sure that your website is mobile responsive so customers can buy from you on the go.
Create a positive experience that they remember fondly and want to tell their friends about. Remember that it's not what you say but how you make your customer feel during sales.
Seek to Understand
Before you offer solutions, have a frame of heart and mind that empathically listens. Empathic listening requires patience and attentiveness. It's not about waiting for your turn to speak but instead actively listening and then acknowledging what you heard.
It's about putting aside your thoughts and feelings to create a space of empathy, compassion, and respect. Once you understand your customer's needs, you can think about how you can best serve them and what solution will work best for them.
Build Honest Relationships with Your Prospects
Building honest relationships with your client means being upfront and transparent about your intentions. It means being vulnerable, and it's about showing your client that you care about them. And in return, they will trust you more and want to do business with you.
There are many ways that sales reps can show their clients they care:
Be interested in their day, project, goal, the challenges they face, and what's working well for them. Show your clients that you are genuinely interested in them as a person and not just someone you want to sell to.
Answering questions honestly. No matter how complex or personal the question is, answer it honestly and as best you can.
It means following up with them even when things are going well. Regularly reaching out to your client impacts their perception of you and your company positively because they know that you care about more than just making money off of them but also want to help them succeed.
Not being afraid to be yourself. Clients can easily see through fake flattery and insincerity, so you must be genuine in your interactions with them. Being honest and open allows clients to trust you and builds a foundation of mutual respect essential for any business relationship.
Know The Ins and Outs of Your Product
One of the essential sales skills of a salesperson is product knowledge. Understanding your product is the foundation of selling. You can present the product persuasively and accurately. You can answer customer questions knowledgeably. You know where and how to find information about the product.
But even more important than product knowledge is applied knowledge. What the product can do for the customer and how it will benefit them is more important than what the product is or how it works.
Final Words
To thrive in today's competitive environment, you must set the best practices of a modern salesperson. You must be consistent, agile, and ready for all kinds of challenges that may come your way. It would help if you also equip yourself with the right tools and strategies.
