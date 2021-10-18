It's easy to see that Discord has quickly become one of the most popular chat services online. It may not be as popular as other social media sites, but it's still very useful when it comes to creating an online community. If you're looking to make your Discord server community more successful, buying members from reputable sources is a great way to do it. In this post, we will review the 5 best websites for buying Discord members so that you can get a head start on improving your server!

  1. Gramlike.com - Gramlike is the best website for buying Discord members online. It has a very simple and intuitive interface that allows you to purchase members quickly and easily. It also has some of the cheapest prices on the market and has without a doubt the fastest delivery speed compared to other sites; according to reports from FameMass.

  2. Fiverr.com - Fiverr is a website where you can buy and trade various services. Discord members are one of the many popular items that people on Fiverr offer to others for purchase. You can find an unlimited number of providers with different skills and experience levels, which means you will be able to find someone who meets your specific needs when it comes to getting new members to your server.

  3. Freelancer.com - Freelancer is a website where you can hire freelancers to do various tasks for you. On this website, there are thousands of people who offer Discord members as a service. You can find many experienced providers on Freelancer that will be able to assist you with finding new members to your server in no time at all. The prices here are a little more expensive compared to other places, however thanks to Freelancer's review system you can be sure you're getting what you pay for.

  4. EpicNPC.com - EpicNPC is a gaming forum with a marketplace where you can buy and sell various accounts, items, or services. You will find many users on this website that are willing to offer Discord members for an affordable price. The prices here are a little more expensive compared to other places but the quality of service is usually much higher as well which makes it worthwhile considering if you want high-quality members fast.

  5. HypeFreaks.com - HypeFreaks is a social media panel that is very popular among Discord users. They have a marketplace that offers you everything from YouTube subscribers to Twitter followers, Facebook likes, and even Instagram posts so if you are looking for members in any of these platforms this is a great option! However, the site only accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Why Should You Buy Discord Members?

The number one reason why people buy Discord members is to boost their server's social proof. By adding more users to their server, it will make their community seem more active and interesting. This can greatly increase the chance of new people joining your server as well, creating a positive cycle that results in higher activity overall!

Will The Server Members Remain Online 24/7?

Unfortunately, no. Discord providers are not able to guarantee that their members remain online 24/7. However, they do make sure the member's PFP's are as realistic as possible to ensure the server's social proof looks legitimate. 

How Much Does It Cost To Buy Discord Members?

This is a common question, and the answer depends on which provider you decide to use. However, in general, you can expect to pay around $50 per thousand members.

