A college curriculum is a primary means of guiding students' directions.
When it comes to curriculum designing, there are questions you need to ask: where should it start? Where should it go? Who is it for? Who are the students taking this course? Where am I trying to take them? How will I get them there? How will I know if they have arrived?
Whenever you make these plans, you'll know what you want to achieve. And at the same time, it becomes clear what the future holds and your goals are.
This article will briefly mention the five best steps to design a higher education curriculum.
But before we get into the key steps of curriculum designing, let's first know about the types!
There are three basic types of college curriculum design:
Source: Pexels
Subject-centered design
It is a method of curriculum development where the subject is the primary focus. The curriculum is designed around the specific subjects that will be taught. The goal of this design is to provide students with a deep understanding and knowledge of the subject matter.
Learner-centered design
This method of curriculum development focuses on the needs and interests of students rather than solely on a particular subject matter. Its goal is to create an engaging and personalized learning experience for students.
Problem-centered design
This curriculum design focuses on real-world problems and challenges as the starting point for learning. The goal is to provide students with the skill and knowledge to solve complex problems and make informed decisions.
Once you grasp the idea of what type of curriculum you’re designing, it gets easier than ever!
Key Elements to Consider While Designing a College Curriculum
There are several key elements to be considered when creating your own curriculum. It makes an effective and engaging learning experience for students.
Some of the key elements are:
Defining the skills, knowledge, and abilities students will demonstrate upon completion of the program
Understanding the background and needs of students who will be taking the course
Selecting topics and themes that will be covered in the curriculum and organizing them in a logical way
Using a variety of methods to cater to different learning styles
Developing appropriate methods for assessing students' learning program
Ensuring that the curriculum is inclusive and respectful of all students regardless of their background and identity
Best Steps to Design a College Curricula
Now that we’ve learned about the types and key elements to be considered, let’s have a look at the steps to do so!
Step 1: Defining the Principles and Purposes
This is the first step towards designing the college curriculum. It involves identifying what students should know and should be able to do upon completion of the courses.
The typical process involves
Outlining the outcomes for students, such as skills, knowledge, values, and competencies
Defining the learning objectives for each program, including what each student must be able to accomplish.
Aligning with the mission and vision of the college
Considering the diversity of students like their backgrounds, experiences, and future goals
Incorporating assessments to measure the student learning and effectiveness of the curriculum.
Step 2: Conducting a Need Assessment
Evaluating the current curriculum helps to determine what changes or improvements may be necessary.
Here we perform activities like:
Gathering data from a variety of sources including students, and faculty
Analyzing the performance of the students such as grades, test scores, and graduation rates to identify where they might be lacking
Assessing the relevancy of current course content and identifying any gaps or overlaps in the curriculum
Examine the current field or industry curriculum, such as technologies, regulations, or best practices.
Seeking input from external experts and organizations.
Step 3: Researching Best Practices
How are other colleges designing their curriculum? What are the factors, considerations, and ways you’re missing out on your curriculum design?
We suggest gathering information from other colleges and universities to identify successful approaches to a better curriculum developer.
This step involves:
Examining the programs and courses at other institutions that are similar to yours
Studying how others have designed their curricula to meet student needs and desired outcomes
Networking with professionals and experts in the field to learn about current trends and innovations in curriculum design
Incorporating best practices and approaches in curriculum design such as backward design, outcome-based education, and such.
Source: Pexels
Step 4: Developing Course Content
Once you've covered aspects of defining principles, conducting assessments, and researching best practices, it's now time to develop the course content.
In this step, you develop materials and resources that support student learning and meet their learning objective.
This typically involves:
Developing a syllabus that outlines the structure, objectives, assignments, and assessments
Selecting readings, videos, and other materials that support the course content
Incorporating hands-on activities, projects, and real-world examples helps students apply their learning in the real world and help writing assignments.
Using multimedia tools like audio, video, images, and animations to make the course engaging
Designing assessments, quizzes, exams, and essays from various sources and essay writing websites that measure the student's learning and understanding
Step 5: Implementing and Evaluating the Curriculum
This is the final step in designing the academic curriculum.
Here you implement and evaluate the college curriculum by putting it into practice.
It determines the effectiveness of meeting the desired outcome for students.
The process involves:
Training teachers and faculties as per the curriculum
Providing students with the resources and support they need for their courses, like tutoring, technologies, advising, and such
Collecting and analyzing data on the performance and engagement of the student including grades, test scores, and feedback
Evaluating the effectiveness of the curriculum in achieving the desired outcomes
Revising the curriculum as needed based on the results
Summary
Creating a curriculum is a complex ongoing project that involves defining goals and objectives, conducting assessments, researching best practices, developing course content, evaluating them, and more.
We suggest considering factors like the needs of students, their goals, and demands in the industry to create a high-quality effective curriculum.
You can also collect resources for academic research, paper writing websites and such.
What must also be taken into account is that the curriculum you design remains effective and comprehensive in fulfilling the need and demands of students as well as the industry.
Taking these steps into consideration, you'll be able to design a college curriculum that is well-rounded, and engaging and prepares students for success in their future careers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.