The idea that sits at the heart of B2B lead generation is helping build up and convert demand for a product. This means generating leads, which will help your team grow in an otherwise stagnant market!
That's a pretty high number, considering that lead generation is often seen as the most important goal for B2B marketers. The great news for marketers is that they don’t need to achieve an average conversion rate higher than 3%. That might sound like a lot, but it's not as tough when you consider how many people are on your site and what percentage of them will convert.
A study done by the Experience Marketing Institute found out some interesting information about marketing ROI. The metrics below show exactly why converting visitors into customers can be challenging.
The average sales conversion rate across all industries is 2.46%–3.26%.
Lead Generation: An Inbound Marketing Strategy
A recent study showed that over 70% of all companies surveyed were doing more b2b sales with social media and networking sites like LinkedIn or Twitter, which means it's time to get on board! Here are five ways you can maximise this opportunity
1. Understand your target market
It's 2022 and you're ready to start generating B2B sales leads. But where do you even begin? You could try surveying your current customers, or doing some market research to see who is buying what products and services. Once you have a good idea of who your target market is, you can start developing strategies to reach them.
First, you can survey your current customers. This will give you an idea of who is already doing business with you and why. You can also do some market research to see who is buying what products and services. This will help you understand what needs your target market has and how you can meet them.
Once you have a good understanding of your target market, you can start developing strategies to reach them. There are a number of ways to reach your target market, including advertising, PR, and content marketing. You'll need to experiment to see what works best for you and your business. But with a little effort, you can start generating the B2B sales leads you need to grow your business in 2022!
2. Tailor your lead generation campaigns specifically to that market
When it comes to B2B sales lead generation, one size definitely does not fit all. So how do you make sure that your campaigns are tailored specifically to your target market? Here are a few tips:
Do your research: really get to know your target market inside out. What are their specific needs and pain points?
Keep your message relevant: make sure that every element of your campaign is relevant to your target market. Otherwise you risk coming across as generic and uninspiring.
Be creative: don't be afraid to think outside the box and come up with fresh, creative ideas that will capture your target market's attention.
3. Use social media platforms to reach out to potential customers
As the world becomes more and more digitized, it's important for businesses to have an online presence. And one of the best ways to reach potential customers is through social media.
But with so many different social media platforms out there, it can be difficult to know where to start.
Here are some tips for using social media to reach potential customers and generate sales leads in 2022:
First, consider which social media platforms your target audience is using. Then, create engaging content that will resonate with them. Finally, use paid advertising on these platforms to reach a wider audience.
4. Invest in marketing automation software to help you manage and track leads
Marketing automation software can help you manage and track your leads in an efficient way. By using marketing automation software, you can save time by automating repetitive tasks, such as email marketing, social media campaigns, and lead nurturing.
If you are not sure which marketing automation software to choose, we recommend Pareto and HubSpot Sales.
Pareto is a solution to generate B2B leads for your sales pipeline. It will help you:
To find potential customers on any platform, from LinkedIn, Instagram, to Google.
To collect business location, size, industry, individual role, and more.
To qualify leads based on your ideal customer profile.
Pareto can screen for business revenue, tech stack, open roles, ads spending, recent media, and more. Anyone can use Pareto to get valid work email, phone number, address, social handles for every point of contact. And to receive fresh leads every week to fill the B2B sales pipeline.
HubSpot Sales integrates with other HubSpot products, such as HubSpot CRM and HubSpot Marketing, making it a perfect choice for businesses that use multiple HubSpot products.
5. Outsource lead generation to a professional services firm
Outsourcing lead generation has a number of benefits, the most important of which is that it frees up your time so that you can focus on other aspects of your business. Additionally, outsourcing lead generation allows you to tap into a larger pool of potential customers than you could reach on your own.
When looking for a firm to outsource lead generation to, it is important to find one that has a good reputation and is experienced in generating leads for businesses in your industry. Additionally, you should make sure that the firm you choose offers a money-back guarantee in case they are unable to deliver on their promise of high-quality leads.
If you are looking to generate more B2B sales leads in 2022, then outsourcing lead generation is a great option for you. Just make sure to do your research and choose a reputable firm with experience in your industry. Thanks for reading!
