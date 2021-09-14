Are you searching for effective ways to set a cohesive communication strategy goal for your business? This article will break down smart ways to build your customer communication strategy.
When running a business, the way you communicate with your clients and staff determines your survival in a competitive industry. In a setup where word-of-mouth plays a vital role in influencing one’s purchasing decision, it becomes tougher for businesses to thrive. It becomes especially true once they fail to satisfy the meticulous expectations of customers belonging to the more recent generations. Interestingly, potential buyers can change their minds and switch to another brand by simply reading a negative review.
So, how can you retain your existing clients? How can you acquire new ones?
This is where knowing how to create a customer communication strategy enters the picture.
What is a Communication Strategy in Business?
Customer communication strategy layouts a comprehensive, cohesive business plan to create and strengthen your business’s connection to your existing clients. It also influences the connection initiated with your prospective ones.
A business with a solid communication strategy gains the opportunity to encourage customer loyalty, raise brand awareness, and retain more customers. Moreover, a concise communication plan educates your team on how to communicate with customers regardless of the circumstances and channel they are using.
5 Effective Ways to Build Your Customer Communication Strategy
If you don’t know where to start, we have singled down five ways to help you connect more effectively with your target buyers:
1. Maximize Omnichannel
Most people these days are tech-savvy. The chances are, they use multiple channels to send their thoughts and queries. Maximizing a multi-channel customer communication approach is crucial.
Social media, phone, emails, live chat, IM’s and other platforms that can be used as communication tools are excellent if you want to achieve omnipresence whenever someone connects with your business.
These channels provide you the flexibility and efficiency you need to solve customer concerns and reduce queue times. Moreover, an omnichannel strategy enables you to track your customer’s transaction phases from start to end; thereby allowing you to assist them whenever they need it.
2. Take Advantage of Social Media
Social media is arguably one of the most effective channels to create an intimate connection with potential clients. Posting educational, relatable, and engaging content on a regular basis allows you to bridge gaps between your business and audiences.
What makes social media so efficient is that it allows you to connect with your target audience without requiring you to bombard their inboxes with messages. That said, using the power of social media should be at the top of your list when creating a customer communication plan.
3. Do After-Sales Services
Practicing after-sales assistance is a smart approach to appeasing customers. The interactions you establish during the transaction phases of the customer are just the start of setting a lasting impression. You must also be consistent in sending follow-up emails and messages. Follow-ups help in boosting customer retention, sales, and even in increasing referrals.
Send them an email to ask whether they are satisfied or not with your product a week or two after their purchase. If plausible, you can provide a point scale questionnaire to gauge how happy they are with your products and services. Be cautious of overdoing surveys or questionnaire-type messages, or you might end up scaring your customers away!
In some instances, you can respond to feedback, especially the negative ones posted on social media. You can request additional details to help you improve and reassess areas where customers feel that your services are lacking.
Meanwhile, you can thank them for giving positive feedback on your products and services by tagging their names on your social media posts as part of your milestones. This way, they feel heard and valued, which will encourage loyalty and increased support from customers.
4. Add a Personalized Touch
Although automation is an excellent addition to provide a faster and more efficient customer help desk, maintaining a human touch to your assistance should not be ignored.
When earning customer trust, show that they are speaking to a real human being and not to a lifeless robot. Make clients feel acknowledged by addressing them by their first name. Additionally, you can customize your help desk interface for clients to see the real photo of the support representative they’re conversing with. It is an effective way to foster loyalty among clients.
5. Adapt to Your Clients Needs
Your support representative should be capable of predicting specific customer issues and queries that customers might encounter in the future. Developing an intuitive perspective on customer pain points helps you adapt to their needs. It will enable you to come up with pre-planned solutions that can greatly boost the quality of your assistance.
At times, the influx of customer queries show no signs of slowing down. If you want to keep up, FAQs, how-to guides, explainer videos, and other content that can contribute to your clientele’s knowledge base provide additional assistance without requiring them to speak to an actual agent.
As such, it improves your overall customer communication, diminishes the risks of your team committing errors during transactions, reduces confusion over your product or services, and ultimately, maintains healthy relationship with your audience.
Communication is Key
The norms of B2C engagement are constantly adapting to digital innovations. Not to mention, face-to-face interactions with potential clients have yet to resume thanks to the ongoing global health crisis. As such, having an exceptional customer communication strategy should be your top priority. Setting up a cohesive plan on how to interact more effectively with your clients goes a long way in laying a foundation for a successful business. Doing so keeps your business away from any risks and threats that may leave a negative effect on user experience.
If you still don’t know where to start, you can use the aforementioned tips in this article as a tool to further develop your B2C channels. No need to worry, it’s not just limited to five! In time, you will get to adapt to your niche and eventually learn newer ways of enabling more effective communication practices. Before you know it, your user base is raving with avid supporters ready to back you up as you embark on your business journey.
