Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is a certification for advanced IT professionals and is one of the most valued information technology and information security certifications. It is offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)², which is a non-profit organization focussing on training cybersecurity professionals. 

Cyber Security Course Requirements

To get registered for the CISSP certification exam, a minimum of five years of professional experience is required in the information security field. Along with the experience of working full-time as a security professional, a candidate must have work experience in at least two out of the eight domains highlighted in the ISC². 

A student can obtain a one-year waiver in the professional experience requirement if:

  • They hold a four-year college degree

  • They have an advanced degree in information security from a U.S National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Security (CAEIAE) 

  • They have a credential from the ISC² approved list that includes the Microsoft Certified System Engineer (MCSE), The Comp TIA Security+ and the Certified Information System Auditor (CISA) Titles. 

Cyber Security Course Syllabus

ISC² does not allow everyone to go through the examination procedure. There is a rigorous screening and many skills required to pass the CISSP exam. One must be proficient in:

  • Security and Risk Management

  • Asset Security

  • Security Architecture and Engineering

  • Communication and Network Security

  • Identity and Access Management Tools

  • Security Assessment and Testing

  • Security Operations

  • Software Development Security

Cyber Security Course Eligibility

The two main requirements for CISSP Certification are - qualifying for the exam and work experience. Remember that CISSP is not just a certification course meant for beginners. You must possess five years of full-time work experience in any two of the eight CISSP domains described above. You can even apply for internships and part-time experience, and a college degree or another ISC² approved certification to add count as a year of experience. 

Cyber Security Exam

CISSP certification covers all eight domains in roughly equal proportions. The exam consists of two types of questions, multiple-choice and advanced innovative items. Paper consists of identifying elements of diagrams and dragging and dropping answers from one side of a screen to boxes on the other side. The exam uses computerized adaptive testing (CAT). Here, you have to take the test on a computer that automatically keeps a performance track and adjusts the questions accordingly. The test duration is of three hours and includes 100 to 150 questions. The passing grade is 700 out of 1000 points. 

One of the best parts of the test is getting a preliminary score on the testing site, so you have more idea of whether you are moving in the right direction. 

CISSP Training

ISC² has an official training course and also authorized training both online and in classrooms. Moreover, there are many third-party training courses. Koenig Solutions maintain a frequently updated list of the top five Cyber Security Courses and provide a guide for the best CISSP training course that is best suited for you. 

Background Qualifications Required For CISSP 

As explained earlier, there is strict checking and screening involved to meet the requirements before starting the admission process. The organization even states that there are no refunds on exam fees if a candidate does not meet any background requirements. 

Four main queries are required to get more attention during the background check. The questions to watch for can be stated as below:

  • Has the candidate ever been convicted of a felony, a crime based on dishonesty, or a Court Martial in military service? Is there any felony charge pending against the candidate?

  • Is the candidate ever been publicly identified or involved with criminal hackers in any way?

  • Has the candidate undergone a professional license or certification revoked? Or have you ever been censured by any professional organization or government body?

  • Has the candidate ever been known by any other name, alias, or pseudonym? 

It is advisable to resolve any conflicts well in advance so that all background checks are clean and there are no hurdles further. 

Five Facts to Understand Before Enrolling in CISSP

  1. Importance of ISC2 – The organization is more about giving quality education and training than profit-making. The EC-Council has been involved in helping bring out the best talents with world-class certifications. 

  2. Demands Experience – CISSP requires a minimum of five years’ experience in at least two of the domains out of eight. 

  3. Required Skills – A candidate has to be required to possess a skillset to pass the CISSP exam.

  4. Recognition – The certification is respected and valued by significant firms like Google and IBM. The CISSP certification is considered as most recognized in the IT industry. 

  5. Earnings – The average salary of a skilled professional is around Rs. 26 lac per year, and there are many advancement potentials in the future. 

