Did you know that firearms deaths increased by 43% in 2020? Injuries occur to kids and adults, novice and experienced gun owners.
Poor gun safety habits and behaviors among the American public contribute to these injuries. While it may seem like a basic safety procedure, adherence to gun safety tips is necessary to avoid accidents.
So how do you practice safe gun ownership and firearm training? Let's take a look at the basics you need to know. Read on!
1. Know Your Local Laws and Regulations
It is essential to be knowledgeable and compliant with your local laws and regulations about gun safety tips. Check your state's laws, as each state has different rules.
For instance, many states need a waiting period before purchasing a firearm or must have a gun permit. If you plan on traveling with your firearm, research the laws for each state you travel to.
2. Secure Your Firearms When Not in Use
Gun safety should always be top of mind when storing firearms. Keeping firearms in a safe and secure place that is out of reach of children and unauthorized persons is critical.
Store ammo in a gun safe affixed to the floor and wall. Store ammunition and firearms separately and in different locations. A gun cabinet or lockable storage box are both suitable options for storing firearms—appropriate firearm safety education for anyone using them under their care and supervision.
3. Always Wear Ear and Eye Protection When Shooting
When shooting a firearm, you must follow safety tips about not harming yourself or others. Wearing appropriate protection for your eyes and ears is vital when handling firearms.
Ear protection will keep your hearing from compromising loud noises and debris. Eye protection can help prevent damage from exploding hot brass, dirt, dust, and debris. Please read the instruction manual and become familiar with the firearm to ensure its proper and safe use.
4. Keep Your Firearms Unloaded When Not In Use
It is essential always to keep your firearms unloaded when not in use. It means storing ammunition in a completely separate location from the gun itself.
Even if you plan on buying ammo later, never load it until you are ready to use it. Ensure your guns are always unloaded and out of the reach of unauthorized users, such as children.
5. Be Sure of Your Target
You must always be sure of your target and what is beyond it when it comes to gun safety. It is critical to ensure that you are aware of the surroundings and the potential for any other people or objects in the line of fire.
Furthermore, never point a gun at anything you don't intend to shoot. It is also essential to always remember that you should always tell the gun's muzzle in a safe direction.
Learn Your Gun Safety Tips Today
When it comes to firearms, safety should always be the priority. It is essential to take the proper steps to handle and store a gun, focus on gun control, unload your firearm when not in use, know your local laws and regulations, and always wear protection.
Learn more about gun safety tips, and remember, keep the safety of your loved ones on top of your mind.
