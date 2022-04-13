CCBill Pay is a term that refers to a service that allows you to pay your bills. Consumers have to log in to their CCBill Pay account and confirm the purchase, making for a faster, easier, and safer payment alternative. Merchants may use only one payment platform to manage their business since ccbill fees combine risk processing, debit/credit card, and ACH transaction.
Via: Pixabay
What is the process?
CCBill Pay is available in the same way as any other payment method. Customers can create a CCBill Pay account whenever they use CCBills to make a purchase. If the consumer chooses a language that is not English on the platform, CCBill Pay would not appear as a payment option.
When customers create an account, the credit card or bank account information they provide on the portal is saved as their default payment method on the CCBill Pay account. When a transaction is declined, the information is not saved.
The CCBill Pay Username is the consumer's email address.
Customers activate their accounts by following the guidelines in a CCBill email.
Users can log inside and add up to 25 payment methods, choose their default currency and a payment method, and manage their subscriptions. You can add up to three (3) ACH accounts as a payment method.
5 Incredible Benefits Of CCBill Pay
Completely compatible
CCBill Pay allows customers to make online payments from anywhere in the world. CCBill Pay is compatible with a variety of devices. Consumers will be able to use their CCBill Pay accounts on their mobile devices, desktop, and notebook computers and will be able to make payments with ease.
It is fully integrated
CCBill Pay is a payment option available across every platform on the site. It would be best if you did not have to do anything further to begin accepting payments using CCBill Pay. To examine the position of the CCBill Pay form of payment, evaluate the platform in Sandbox mode.
Via: Pixabay
International Assistance
CCBill makes doing business overseas simple by eliminating cross-border fees. It also improves relations while working with other countries better than usual. Even the top high-risk providers rarely reveal exact rates and fees on their websites. They deal with various back-end processors to discover one which will support your business. Because rates and fees vary considerably, it's not practicable to publicize particular figures. In this way, CCBill is unique in that it publishes its most prevalent tariffs on its website. Keep in mind that these are likely the lowest rates available; you may spend more.
Customer Service that Responds
CCBill provides genuine customer service via phone, email, and online chat 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Certain users indicate that CCBill customer services quickly and painlessly resolved their problems. This makes customers come back for the same services.
The CCBill Merchant Support and CCBill Knowledge Base are websites where you may search up CCbill rates for self-help. If you ever need to troubleshoot a problem, these are excellent places to start. While they won't fix every problem, they will give you clear advice for resolving common issues and may spare you from having to call customer service.
Transparency
You will be aware of almost everything going on in terms of policy, which is ideal for the customers to know and understand the proceedings. CCBill does have a website that is almost unheard of among high-risk processors. The site has clear disclosures, particularly for various CCBill costs.
Independent sales agents do not appear to be used by the corporation to market CCBill accounts. It depends on an in-house sales team instead. Since agents are often better trained and managed than freelance agents, we prefer to see this. We haven't seen any merchant complaints regarding the company's sales tactics, so you can anticipate your agent to be both efficient and truthful while dealing with you.
In Short
CCBill distinguishes itself from high-risk competitors by providing transparent pricing and flexible contract terms. Its rates are high, particularly its low-risk as well as non-profit pricing. CCBill is a great merchant account provider for high-risk eCommerce retailers, especially for those in the different business sectors that the company specializes in. It's almost unbelievable that they have the choice of employing a processor as transparent as CCBill.
