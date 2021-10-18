The 2021 season is almost over. Looking at how the teams have done, we can start to gauge what the 2021/2022 games will look like. Fanduel's MLB sportsbook has some great bets to pick from, but let's dive into why these teams are seen as favorites. We are going to show you the 5 major MLB teams that you should be keeping an eye on in the 2021/2022 games.
San Francisco Giants
Nobody would have predicted the Giant's amazing game play at the beginning of the season, but with their 107-win San Francisco has proved that the stadium should be forcing on them. Without a doubt they have played the best game this season so far. They had the fourth highest OPS (rating at 0.769), the second highest number of runs (rating at 241) and the best bullpens we have seen all season (2.99 ERA). All these numbers average out to an amazing show from the San Fran boys!
We predict that by the end of the MLB postseason, one of the players will have four World Series rings in their arsonal. Of course, we are talking about none other than Buster Posey!
Tampa Bay Rays
Last year, rookie Randy Arozarena pulled the Tampa Bay Rays into the World Series. Of course the rest of the team did amazingly, but without this fresh blood, the group didn’t have stood a chance. With Arozarena on board, they produced an almost historical run of 1.273 OPS and 10 Home Runs!
We couldn’t expect the same results this time around, but we still think the team is capable of producing jaw dropping games. 20 year old Wander Franco is the man we are currently looking at and hoping to push the team into the AL pennant. But if the team is going to keep their ground in the 2021/2022 games, Kevin Cash also needs to be on his toes. Cash needs to aim for a perfect pitch, so the Rays have a chance at winning; without it, their chances will get slimmer and slimmer.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles played an amazing season and earnt a 106 win, but unfortunately that wasn’t enough to pull the Dodgers through to the winning division. With only a few points in it, the Dodgers should be rightly feeling betrayed. These numbers would normally bring the team into the lead, but instead they have to fight in the NL Wild Card Games!
The fact that this scenario happened tells us that they shouldn’t be ignored for the 2021/2022 games. If the others weren’t pressing as hard as they were, the win would be in the bag! Now they have to keep up the pace and hope the other teams burn out.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers have all the skills and determination to bring another championship back to Milwaukee. In particular, Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes, and Brandon Woodruff should be considered the best trio in the playoff rotation. The Brewers have mastered their player’s abilities and know when to pull in someone new to keep everyone fresh faced.
For the 2021/2022 games, we want to look at rookie Aaron Ashby and whether or not he can mix into this team with the same understanding and connections that the other players have. The line up alone shows a 0.71 OPS, so we need to see how this all plays out on the pitch!
Chicago White Sox
At the moment, there is no collaboration more dangerous than Yasmani Grandal and Lusic Robert. Grandal has an OPS of 1.007 and Robert as brag an OPS of 0.990. Then throw Yoan Moncada in the mix with a 0.844 OPS, and this trio can be a dominating force. They have crushed baseballs all through October, which is why we cannot ignore their talent!
As long as Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu, and Craig Kimbrel live up to their elite talents, Chicago shouldn’t have any problems.
