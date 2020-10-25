A master’s degree in business administration or MBA is considered as one of the most premium business degrees in the world. Thousands of MBA aspirants seek admission in MBA programmes offered by reputed business schools in a bid to enhance their corporate careers in multiple domains.
With advancements in the business education space, universities offer numerous and unique MBA specialisations such as energy management, cybersecurity management or supply chain management. Each speciality has its advantages and risk factors. Hence, you must do your research on MBA specialisations before selecting the right speciality for you.
You can read this blog to explore some interesting and highly demanded MBA specialisations, which can help you arrive at the right decision.
MBA in Finance
An MBA in finance is one of the most popular forms of MBA because it gives a comprehensive view of the global financial domain to students interested in a business management career like investment banking. A finance specialisation of MBA covers subjects like capital management, costing and budgeting and international taxation and finance. Such kind of expertise will allow you to pursue a career in the financial department of any company.
MBA in Marketing
An MBA in marketing is suitable for young students and professionals who are interested in a fast-paced and exciting career. This specialisation is customised to help students understand concepts like market behaviour, advertising principles and techniques, and product promotions in depth. An MBA in marketing can also help in developing your resource mobilisation skills, communication skills and networking skills.
MBA in Human Resource Management
A human resource (HR) management department is integral to the functioning of any business in the modern world. HR management professionals look after essential aspects of running a company such as recruitment, on-boarding of employees, payroll management, employee retention, and discipline issues. An MBA in human resource management can provide a broad understanding of all these workflows and help you handle the most valuable assets of your organisation: its employees.
MBA in International Business
With the gradual opening and interconnectedness of world economies as a result of globalisation, the international business domain is in demand. Hence, pursuing an MBA in international business can open you up to an in-depth knowledge of different parameters and factors involved in overseas operations of global enterprises. An MBA in international business can also educate you more about international finance, foreign exchange management and import and export management of different products.
MBA in Operational Management
An MBA in operational management can provide you with a comprehensive understanding of different operations in a large organisation such as production management, product development and shop floor management. The MBA specialisation also teaches you more about maintaining inter-departmental relationships and maintaining process workflows. This specialisation is suitable for those with scientific curiosity or a zeal to improve on different processes.
Most MBA specialisations are designed to prepare you for solving real-life corporate scenarios in any business domain. MBA specialisations provide an in-depth study and the right exposure to your chosen field. Enrol in an MBA programme with your preferable specialisation to make your mark in the business world.
