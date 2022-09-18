In the world of professional football, a select few players stand out above the rest. These players achieve unparalleled success on the field and often retire as some of the richest athletes in history.
What makes these men so successful? In this article, we will explore the five most successful retired football players and examine what made them so successful both on and off the field. We will also look at what they are doing with their money now that their playing days are behind them. Finally, we will take a closer look at where these athletes invest their money and why they have been so successful in that area. You may want to visitsportsbrowser for famous and successful football players.
David Beckham (England)
As one of the most famous footballers in history, David Beckham needs no introduction. He played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain. He also had a hugely successful career with the England national team, captaining the side on multiple occasions.
Beckham was an exceptional player and is widely regarded as one of the best English footballers of all time. He was known for his pinpoint, accurate crossing, as well as his ability to score goals from long-range free-kicks. In addition to his on-field success, Beckham has also been extremely successful off the field.
Eric Cantona (France)
Eric Cantona is a French football legend best known for his time at Manchester United. He was an integral part of the United team that dominated English football in the 1990s, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups. Cantona was a gifted midfielder who was known for his creativity and vision. He was also a very controversial figure and was involved in several high-profile incidents during his career. After retiring from football in 1997, Cantona went on to have a successful career as an actor. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows and has also been involved in various charitable causes. In addition to his acting career, Cantona has also been involved in managing several businesses.
Luis Figo (Portugal)
Luis Figo is a Portuguese football legend who is best known for his time at Real Madrid. He played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan. In addition to his club career, Figo also had a hugely successful career with the Portugal national team. He was an integral part of the team that won the European Championship in 2016. Figo was a gifted midfielder who was known for his dribbling ability and crossing. After retiring from football in 2009, Figo has gone on to have a successful career as a business investor. According toBuaksib, he has invested in a number of businesses, including a hotel chain and a fashion label.
Sir Bobby Charlton (England)
Sir Bobby Charlton is an English football legend best known for his time at Manchester United. He was a member of the United team that dominated English football in the 1960s, winning the league title on three occasions. Charlton was also a member of the England team that won the World Cup in 1966. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. After retiring from football in 1973, Charlton went on to have a successful career as a business investor. He has invested in a number of businesses, including a hotel chain and a football academy.
Zinedine Zidane (France)
Zinedine Zidane is a French football legend who is best known for his time at Real Madrid. He played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Juventus and Real Madrid. In addition to his club career, Zidane also had a hugely successful career with the France national team. He was a member of the team that won the World Cup in 1998. Zidane was a gifted midfielder known for his dribbling ability and vision. After retiring from football in 2006, Zidane has gone on to have a successful career as a manager. He has managed Real Madrid and the France national team.
Why are they the most successful soccer players
Each of these men had or has had exceptional careers in the world of soccer. Why they are considered some of the most successful could be for a number of reasons. For some, like Beckham and Charlton, it may be because they were an integral part of hugely successful teams. Others, like Figo and Zidane, may be successful because they were exceptional players who achieved great things at a club and international level. Finally, Cantona may be considered successful because of his longevity in the game and his success both on and off the pitch. Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that each of these men is a soccer legend.
How they made their money
Most of the men on this list made their money through successful soccer careers. Beckham, for example, earned huge sums of money from his player salary and endorsements. Meanwhile, Charlton and Cantona have both made their money by investing in businesses. Figo and Zidane have also both had successful post-playing careers, working as ambassadors for various brands. Finally, Ronaldo has made his money through a combination of his playing salary and endorsements. In short, each of these men has made their money differently, but all have been hugely successful.
What they are doing now
Most of the men on this list have retired from soccer, but they are all still involved in the game in some way. Beckham and Ronaldo are ambassadors for various brands, while Charlton is a director at Manchester United. Figo and Zidane have gone into coaching, with Figo as an ambassador for Real Madrid and Zidane as the manager of the France national team. Just take a look at what’s happening in7m livescore. Finally, Cantona has taken on a number of different roles since retiring from soccer, including working as an actor and director. In short, each of these men is still involved in soccer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.