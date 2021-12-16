Introduction
Rushing stats are very important in football. Without star players who can haul the ball across the field, even when 32 men are standing in their way, then we wouldn’t see any of the spectacular touchdowns that echo throughout NFL history. That’s why we count every rushing yard that a player covers and organize them into a neat list.
That’s what we have for you today – a list of the best NFL players according to their rushing stats. Most of the players are retired now, though one of them is still active and slowly making their way up the leaderboard. If you’d like to get in on the action, you can check out Fanduel’s Super Bowl odds.
1. Emmitt Smith
Emmitt Smith is the league leader when it comes to NFL rushing stats and it isn’t even close. At 18,355 rushing yards, Smith is a full 1,600 yards ahead of the second and third rushing leaders, and 3,000 yards ahead of the next active player. At this point in time, it’s safe to say that his record is untouchable. He also leads in rushing attempts at 4,409 and post-season rushing yards at 1,586.
What makes Emmitt Smith’s record even more impressive is that he only played for 15 seasons. That’s a respectable 15 years to play in the NFL but, when you consider that players have clocked in for over 20 seasons, Smith’s record could have been a lot higher if he kept playing.
All but one of his seasons were spent with the Dallas Cowboys before he played one season for the Arizona Cardinals and then retired. Smith also has 175 touchdowns, second only to Jerry Rice’s 208 touchdowns in the NFL. He and Rice are also the only two non-kicking players to have scored over 1,000 points across their careers.
2. Walter Payton
Before Emmitt Smith smashed his record, Walter Payton was at the top of the rushing yards leaderboard. At 16,726 rushing yards, Payton served as running back for the Chicago Bears and put in 13 seasons of work to get there. As we said with Smith, it’s impressive he led the league in such little time. In 10 of those 13 seasons, he exceeded 1,200 rushing yards.
While he sits at a comfortable 125 touchdowns today, Payton once led the league in scored touchdowns too before Rice and Smith came along. Payton retired in 1987 and was entered into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. A few years later, in 1999, he would die of rare liver disease at just 45 years old.
3. Frank Gore
At exactly 16,000 rushing yards, Frank Gore was the leader for the San Francisco 49ers’ rushing yards during his 10-season stint with them. He also led the National Football Conference for rushing yards but would never quite hit the top of the all-NFL rushed yards scoreboard.
Frank Gore is currently a free agent after putting in seasons with the 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, and most recently the New York Jets. Having not signed on for 2021, it’s unknown if Gore is going to return by signing onto another team.
As a player who is pushing 40 and has 15 years behind him on the field, his future with the NFL remains uncertain. If he did return in a later year, maybe he’d be able to forge on and beat Walter Payton’s record.
4. Barry Sanders
Putting in 10 seasons for the Detroit Lions, Barry Sanders racked up 15,269 rushing yards before retiring in 1998. During those 10 years, there were four years where he was leading the league in his rushing yard count.
Along with his rushing stat performance, he was frequently celebrated for being a great offensive running back that combined rushing power with quickness and agility, making him hard to get a hold of. In his average season, he rushed for 1,527 yards and covered 1,831 all-purpose yards on average.
5. Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson is the only player who is still active on this list, so he may climb higher in the future. With 14,918 rushing yards documented across his 14-year career, Peterson has logged in most time with the Minnesota Vikings before playing for five teams across five seasons. Now he’s with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2021-2022 season. Peterson also holds the record for most rushing yards in a single game at 296 yards off of just 30 carries.
