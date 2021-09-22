If you are looking for the best odds on who will win the Super Bowl then you will need to place your bets before we reach the Quarter Pole (the 4th game of the season).
Today, we are going to talk about the teams that we think are worth betting on even though we haven't seen them play 4 games yet this season.
As well as looking at our list, you should check out Fanduel's Super Bowl picks.
#5 - New England Patriots
Did the Patriots have a bad 2020 because of injuries or because they lost Brady? We won't find out the answer to that question until the end of this season.
On paper, the Patriots have more than enough power and experience to win their division (AFC East) and seriously compete for the conference title.
Yes, they have a rookie quarterback, but they have experience in their offensive squad and a coach who has 10 Super Bowl championships to his name.
#4 - Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are 1 of only 2 teams to go 2 for 2 in Super Bowl games. They have the ability to step up to the big events and they have been knocking at the door for the past few years now.
Their offensive team is one of the hidden gems in the NFL. This year they have brought in Shane Waldron (formerly of the L.A Rams) who could be the perfect partner to their lead quarterback Russel Wilson. If this pair works anywhere near as well as we expect, we have no doubt the Seahawks will be fighting hard to make it through the playoffs.
#3 - Buffalo Bills
Over the summer, the Bills brought some big guns into their squad - Josh Allen to name just one. They have also been nurturing some very promising players - A. J. Epenesa and Carlos Basham. Based on the way the squad was looking at the start of September, we wouldn't be afraid to put money on these guys winning the AFC conference.
While most people will agree that the Chiefs have the best offensive game in the NFL, we think everyone will also agree that the Bills are a very close second. And with the new talent in their team, we wouldn't be shocked to see them taking that title in the next couple of years.
#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last season, the Bucs became the first team to ever play at a home Super Bowl and the first to win one. This championship was their first one in over 20 years. While Tom Brady put in a great performance, he wasn't the only player on the team to have an outstanding season.
Last season, both their offensive and defensive squads outperformed everyone they faced, and through some kind of miracle, the team has managed to keep the majority of these players in the team.
We are looking forward to what this team achieves this year.
#1 - Kansas City Chiefs
If we saw a repeat of the Bucs vs the Chiefs at this season's Super Bowl we wouldn't be shocked.
There are very few teams that hold up against the Chiefs' offensive line. However, over the summer this line has gone through some changes, and we are yet to see it really be put to the test.
If they can keep up their offensive prowess then we fully expect them to make it to the final rounds of the playoffs, if not into the Super Bowl itself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.