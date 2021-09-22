If you are looking for the best odds on who will win the Super Bowl then you will need to place your bets before we reach the Quarter Pole (the 4th game of the season). 

Today, we are going to talk about the teams that we think are worth betting on even though we haven't seen them play 4 games yet this season. 

As well as looking at our list, you should check out Fanduel's Super Bowl picks

#5 - New England Patriots 

Did the Patriots have a bad 2020 because of injuries or because they lost Brady? We won't find out the answer to that question until the end of this season. 

On paper, the Patriots have more than enough power and experience to win their division (AFC East) and seriously compete for the conference title. 

Yes, they have a rookie quarterback, but they have experience in their offensive squad and a coach who has 10 Super Bowl championships to his name. 

#4 - Seattle Seahawks 

The Seahawks are 1 of only 2 teams to go 2 for 2 in Super Bowl games. They have the ability to step up to the big events and they have been knocking at the door for the past few years now. 

Their offensive team is one of the hidden gems in the NFL. This year they have brought in Shane Waldron (formerly of the L.A Rams) who could be the perfect partner to their lead quarterback Russel Wilson. If this pair works anywhere near as well as we expect, we have no doubt the Seahawks will be fighting hard to make it through the playoffs.  

#3 - Buffalo Bills 

Over the summer, the Bills brought some big guns into their squad - Josh Allen to name just one. They have also been nurturing some very promising players - A. J. Epenesa and Carlos Basham. Based on the way the squad was looking at the start of September, we wouldn't be afraid to put money on these guys winning the AFC conference. 

While most people will agree that the Chiefs have the best offensive game in the NFL, we think everyone will also agree that the Bills are a very close second. And with the new talent in their team, we wouldn't be shocked to see them taking that title in the next couple of years. 

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Last season, the Bucs became the first team to ever play at a home Super Bowl and the first to win one. This championship was their first one in over 20 years. While Tom Brady put in a great performance, he wasn't the only player on the team to have an outstanding season. 

Last season, both their offensive and defensive squads outperformed everyone they faced, and through some kind of miracle, the team has managed to keep the majority of these players in the team. 

We are looking forward to what this team achieves this year. 

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs 

If we saw a repeat of the Bucs vs the Chiefs at this season's Super Bowl we wouldn't be shocked. 

There are very few teams that hold up against the Chiefs' offensive line. However, over the summer this line has gone through some changes, and we are yet to see it really be put to the test. 

If they can keep up their offensive prowess then we fully expect them to make it to the final rounds of the playoffs, if not into the Super Bowl itself. 

 

