Today’s NFL is packed full of the most prolific talent in the sporting world. Many of the teams currently competing have also been around since the league began, meaning they have a long and interesting history with the sport.
But no team is quite as prominent, or has a quite as impressive story, as the Wisconsin-based Green Bay Packers who have been around for over a century.
The Packers currently dominate the league with some of the league's most impressive record-breaking performances and easily recognizable talent.
During this time, the team hosted many legendary players, head coaches, and general managers. Here are the top players.
Aaron Rodgers, 2005 - Present
Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down any time soon! Not only is he the greatest and longest-tenured player in Green Bay Packers history but he’s also arguably the best quarterback in the league!
Just three years after joining the Packers, Rodgers took the team to a Super Bowl Win, clinching the MVP title for the event.
He has also been named an All-Pro five times, won back-to-back MVP honors in 2021 and 2022, made 10 Pro Bowls, and has achieved the highest number of touchdown passes by any Green Bay quarterback!
Simply put, the Packers wouldn’t have performed as well over the last 15 years without the addition of Rodgers. As long as the team has him, they are set for success.
There is no doubt that he will make the Hall of Fame when he retires.
Brett Favre, 1998 - 2010
Before star quarterback Rodgers, there was electrifying Packers legend Brett Favre. He embodied the definition of football and had a fearless play that saw him dominate the field at all times.
Aside from having an impressive record-breaking career — including passing touchdowns and yards — Favre was also beloved by fans everywhere his character both on and off the field.
His dominant stretch between 1996 and 1998 was one of the most prominent in NFL history as he won a Super Bowl MVP and three consecutive MVPs. In addition, other career highs include 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro nominations.
For his sheer skill and dedication to football, Brett Favre was rightfully inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
Bart Starr, 1956 - 1983
The artistry and sheer accuracy that Bart Starr showed on the field were completely unheard of during his career. He was one of the first true offensive generals in the NFL.
Starr was one of the most important figures that Vince Lombardi ever coached. He was also a true leader in his era.
Bart Starr was a five-time NFL champion, far more than anyone else in the history of the league. He also won the Super Bowl twice, winning MVP for each game, and was a three-time All-Pro.
He led the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage four times. If Bart Starr hadn’t come along when he did, Green Bay would not have developed a dynasty in the 1960s.
Starr was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977.
Reggie White, 1993 - 1998
Reggie White changed the league when he arrived as a free agent in Green Bay in 1993. Unfortunately, he only spent 6 years with the Packers, but he performed spectacularly, and his performance is immortalized in franchise history.
He showcased an impressive feat of strength and power that makes him one of the NFL’s top defensive leads of all time. White was also an All-Pro each year he played for the Packers and also made it to the Pro Bowl each season.
Due to being such an incredible force of nature within the league, Reggie White was also made a member of the All-Decade teams in the 1980s and 1990s.
In 2006, White was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also part of the Packers Hall of Fame.
Don Hutson, 1935 - 1945
When Don Hutson joined the Packers, he completely changed the meaning of what a wide receiver is in the NFL.
He was a machine in his 11-year career and led the league in terms of receiving yards (seven timed), touchdown receptions (nine times), and reception (eight times).
The eight-time first-team All-Pro and three-time NFL Champion was also a two-time league MVP. Nowadays, wide receivers are generally never in the MVP running, but Hutson defied all expectations.
He still holds several key Green Bay Packers receiving records such as receiving touchdowns (a total of 99), which likely won’t be bested for a long time.
Hutson was one of the first inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951, and then the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.
Summary
There are many more names we could have chosen for this list as the green and golds have shone brightly in just about every decade, but these are the 5 most renowned Green Bay Packers players in terms of their skill, determination, and strategy.
