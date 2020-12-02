Cannabinoids are active compounds or chemicals that are found in a cannabis plant. They appeal to our body's endocannabinoid system responsible for our body's physiological processes, such as mood, pain sensation, appetite, and memory. They come in different types, including the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and the Cannabidiol (CBD).
Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the types of cannabinoids present in a cannabis plant used for therapeutic and medical purposes. Unlike THC, CBD does not have a "high" sensation effect on our body when consumed. It comes in different products, such as CBD oil, which we can infuse with our vape juice, drinks, or food. It also has numerous health benefits to our body, including:
It Reduces Anxiety and Depression
While most of us feel sad, anxious, stressed, and disheartened when we are caught up in a stressful situation, some people are actually diagnosed with anxiety disorder and depression. Anxiety disorder and depression are psychiatric disorders or mental conditions involving excessive feelings of nervousness, fear, and worry.
The effects of these mental disorders on our physical health include having weakened immune systems, weight fluctuations, risk of heart failure, fatigue, etc. There are treatments and ways on how to overcome or cope with these mental conditions. And taking or consuming CBD products might help.
CBD oil is only one of the many different types of CBD products. But according to Herbonaut.com, they are the best type of product to experience the benefits of CBD, because they usually contain additional hemp-derived compounds that increase the effectiveness of CBD.
CBD oil might reduce anxiety and depression as it can activate the serotonin receptors of our body. Serotonin, a hormone and a neurotransmitter that plays a vital role in our mental and physical health help stabilize our mood, cognition, feelings of well-being, and memory. Thus, when our serotonin receptors are activated, and our serotonin level is regulated, we are less likely to feel anxious and depressed.
It Relieves Chronic Pain
Have you been experiencing headaches and uncontrollable sharp body pain for the past 12 weeks? And that no amount of sleep can help you relieve that pain? If yes, what you are experiencing is a type of chronic pain that may have resulted from damaged nerves. Chronic pain occurs when the pain signals of your nervous system remain active.
CBD oil is a good alternative in relieving chronic pain since it modulates our body's inflammatory and the endocannabinoid system. This body system is responsible for pain perception. You may infuse CBD oil on your drink or food and wait for about 20 mins to 2 hrs until the substance is absorbed into your bloodstream and relieve you of the pain.
It Helps You Fall Asleep
There are numerous factful reasons why a person experiences insomnia or sleep disorder. The reasons could include having chronic pain, depression, anxiety, or external factors such as a noisy environment and uncomfortable sleeping position and mattress. You may take effective sleeping pills to help you sleep, but taking CBD oil is said to improve your sleep.
How is it so when CBD is extracted from a cannabis plant? CBD may have been extracted from a cannabis plant, but it is different from THC that induces you to have an overly joyful feeling or "high" sensation. Instead, it helps in reducing the cortisol level or the stress hormones that our body produces. Thus, it makes us feel at ease and fall asleep faster, especially at night.
It Reduces Acne
Cannabinoids such as CBD have anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and anticancer properties that help in reducing acne. Acne is a skin problem that most of us have experienced, especially in our teenage years. It can cause pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads that make our skin look rough and oily.
Cancer Treatment
Cancer occurs when abnormal cells uncontrollably develop and infiltrate and destroy our normal body tissue. These abnormal cells continuously divide and eventually form a solid tumor. There are various reasons why a person acquires cancer. Some of the reasons include viruses and infections, lifestyle such as smoking and drinking, radiation, etc.
There are also various types of cancer, and each type has different symptoms and can be treated through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and many other methods. But these methods have occurring side effects such as nausea, pain, and vomiting. Taking CBD oil can help you alleviate these symptoms and side effects of cancer treatment. It can also slow down the growth of the cancer cells or a tumor.
Takeaway
A cannabis plant has a lot of negative connotation to it as most people focus only on the Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC compound or chemical that can be extracted from it. But there are other compounds that can be found in the plant, including the Cannabidiol or CBD that proves to have numerous profitable physical and mental health benefits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.