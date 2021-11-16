Diagram Description automatically generated with medium confidence

For more than the past two decades, our lives have revolved around the internet and it is no different for businesses as well. Our internet has now transitioned towards high-speed cable and fiber-optic, which is quite different than the early dial-up days. Businesses are now widely using fiber over cable because of its superior data transmission speed. A fiber-optic connection indeed has many benefits over a regular cable connection.

Fiber-optic cables carry data over light instead of electrical signals. Since light is the fastest known medium, fiber-optic is able to support high bandwidth. According to FCC, fiber service companies routinely offer much higher speeds than those which they advertise. This is true even during peak usage hours. So how does it compare with the older copper and coaxial cables?

1. Higher Bandwidth

Fiber-optic internet has much better bandwidth capabilities than any other form of internet connection. The initial telecom infrastructure was based on copper cables. Copper has very limited data transmission capabilities. However, it worked fine for what it was designed to do: transmitting voice calls only. At the time, telecom operators only offered voice calls so bandwidth demand was naturally very low. Older T-1 copper cables can offer speeds of just 1.5 Mbps. Copper cables also can only be used to provide services over limited distances, because of the electrical signaling works.

For distances longer than 15,000 feet, it is difficult to get Ethernet over Copper (EoC) services. For this reason, businesses using Voice-over-IP (VoIP) are increasingly shifting towards fiber-optic internet.

2. Faster Upload/Download Speed

Fiber internet has a significantly higher speed than regular cable internet.  offers incredibly high speeds of 1 Gbps for both upload as well as download. Copper cable internet services typically offer 25 Mbps for uploading and 3 Mbps for downloading.

The speed comparison between fiber and regular cable is truly amazing. Files that may take over 20 minutes to download using regular cable internet take less than just 10 seconds to download over a fiber-optic connection.

3. Fiber Works Better Even Over Long Distances

The longer the cable, the more electrical distances will degrade. A single stretch of copper telecom cable can’t be extended over great distances from a single location. This is not a big issue for urban areas where a company can set up offices in various locations throughout a city. However, this is problematic when you need to provide service to remote areas.

Data transmission remains smooth even over long distances if a fiber cable is being used. This is why cellphone towers in remote areas with limited infrastructure are connected through fiber-optic cables.

Some superior quality fiber internet cables can transmit data over an incredible distance of 25 miles. Although most businesses may not require such long fiber connections, they would feel secure knowing they will get uninterrupted high-quality internet services.

4. Fiber Offers Better Security

Cyber-security is a real concern in our data-driven world. Fiber-optic is an economically effective method to prevent your data from getting hacked.

It is far easier to intercept electronic signals than light signals. A copper telecom cable can easily be intercepted by physically installing taps on it. During the Cold War, American and Soviet navy divers frequently tapped transatlantic copper communications cables to gather intelligence on other's activities. So naturally, your cyber security gets compromised when you are using copper cables to access the internet. Hence, using fiber-optic internet will provide much better data security.

Even if a fiber cable is tapped, it can be easily identified as it will visibly emit light from the portion where it has been tapped. Given the increasing incidence of distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, it is vital to focus on internet security.

5. Fiber Offers Greater Reliability

Connection through a copper cable can be affected by several factors. Copper cables are vulnerable to temperature surges, adverse weather, and moisture. Since they carry electrical current, older and worn-out copper cables may become a safety hazard as they can cause fires. Fiber cables are thicker and stronger so they are protected against these risks.

Copper cables are also prone to be affected by interference from external electronic and radio signals. If telecom company personnel visit any business premises for maintenance work, they may sometimes inadvertently cut internet cables. Copper cables are physically connected to telecom operators’ central office. A disconnection may occur at these offices. A fiber connection is usually set up independently from a telecom operator’s infrastructure. So having a fiber internet connection provides greater protection against these scenarios and hence are far more reliable than having regular cable internet.

Summing Up

Fiber-optic internet undoubtedly has major advantages over cable internet. It offers greater speed, better security, better reliability, and durability, and can be used to provide better connectivity to remote locations. Fiber-optic is clearly the future of fixed-line internet connectivity. Businesses have already embraced this technology and even home users are increasingly shifting towards fiber. Therefore, fiber internet is here to stay.

 

