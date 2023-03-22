Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems are powerful tools that equip companies to automate and manage multiple processes and pieces of data with a single piece of software. A powerful ERP system can replace accounting, project management, customer service, risk management, and supply chain tools at once. The ERP software market is expected to increase to $117.69 billion by 2030. These systems offer notable benefits across nearly every industry, but ERP systems are particularly useful in the complex and data-driven manufacturing industry. Here are just some of the reasons that manufacturing businesses should consider getting on board with new ERP installations.
Data security is a prime concern for any business. The average cost of a data breach in the United States was a stunning $9.44 million in 2022. It's estimated that 40% of cyber threats occur directly through the supply chain. Since ERP systems utilize the internet to share information, they are inherently susceptible to security threats. However, using a reliable ERP system can provide you with greater security and protection than working with an alternate patchwork of online and cloud-based solutions.
ERP systems centralize your business management tools and allow you to manage all aspects of manufacturing from one place. This means that you only have a single system to protect. Modern ERP systems ensure that all data is properly encrypted and encoded to keep you and your clients safe.
Improve Productivity and Efficiency
Employees can streamline many of their functions with an ERP system. This system makes data accessible across myriad devices, including tablets, mobile phones, and computers, so workers can find the information they need whether they're working from home or in the furthest reaches of the warehouse. Many systems even allow for mobile edits and approvals.
Real-time data reduces the potential for errors and equips employees to make better, more informed decisions. With enhanced visibility, insights, and control, your workers can complete a greater number of tasks each day while enjoying enhanced efficiency and better outcomes for each one.
Simplify Forecasting
One of the most challenging tasks for manufacturing professionals is balancing supply and demand. Whether you're overstocked or out of stock, you're losing money. Ideally, your business will maintain a careful balance that avoids both situations. An ERP system serves as a centralized resource for inventory management and data analysis. This system keeps essential details like sales reports and industry forecasts at your fingertips, so you have the information you need to make mindful decisions.
Manufacturing ERP systems don't just store information, they also organize it. Using this type of program, employees in any department can quickly run reports packed with data, including historical transactions, material requirements, warehouse stock, and seasonal market fluctuations. With this data conveniently organized and formatted, workers at every level can make more informed decisions about how to respond to the market and protect the company's bottom line.
Integrate Supply Chains
Major manufacturing businesses are tasked with integrating and managing multiple supply chains. Large companies often do so across multiple warehouses, shipping channels, and purchasing locations. An ERP centralizes activities for both inflow and outflow of materials in one convenient place. This makes it possible to meet distribution requirements and delivery goals easily and efficiently.
Since the information in the ERP is accessible across locations, departments, and teams, it's easier to coordinate the supply chain across all touch points. ERP programs are especially useful for identifying redundancies, errors, and inefficiencies so you can course-correct them to boost profits and improve performance.
Deliver Superior Customer Service
ERP systems streamline communications across all departments. This type of program makes essential data easily accessible to anyone with the proper permissions. This means that your sales team doesn't need to wait for a response from the warehouse to determine what's in stock or locate the status of a particular shipment. Information is updated in real time, so customers can get accurate and detailed answers to inquiries.
Centralizing data collection equips every department with the information they need to ensure on-time deliveries, accurate order fulfillment, efficient production plans, and detailed inventory control. This will help you avoid issues like a delayed shipment or inability to fulfill a particular order. It also empowers sales professionals to push the products you have in abundance, boosting your profits across the board.
There are many ERP systems available on the market, with specialized software available for nearly any need. Take the time to explore how an ERP system may transform the way you do business in the manufacturing industry.
