Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems are powerful tools that equip companies to automate and manage multiple processes and pieces of data with a single piece of software. A powerful ERP system can replace accounting, project management, customer service, risk management, and supply chain tools at once. The ERP software market is expected to increase to $117.69 billion by 2030. These systems offer notable benefits across nearly every industry, but ERP systems are particularly useful in the complex and data-driven manufacturing industry. Here are just some of the reasons that manufacturing businesses should consider getting on board with new ERP installations.

Enhance Security

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription