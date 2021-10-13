Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tree native to Southeast Asia and has leaves loaded with alkaloids that mediate various mental and physical health benefits. Red Borneo kratom is among the most popular red-veined kratom strains native to Borneo Island. Its red color indicates leaves harvested at maturity and dried to perfection to preserve the alkaloid content and potency.
The Red Borneo kratom strain is popular for delivering relaxation and pleasure, hence why new and experienced kratom users search for Red Borneo kratom on discount. Besides pleasure and relaxation, this strain offers many more significant health benefits, as shown below.
1. Stress And Anxiety Relief
Stress and anxiety are typical of everyday life; however, high stress and anxiety levels may lead to panic attacks and mental illnesses like depression. Mental health illnesses often manifest as mood swings and intense negative feelings, which may inhibit productivity, social interaction, and lower your quality of life. Therefore, finding healthy lifestyle adjustments to help you manage your stress and anxiety level is beneficial to your physical and mental health.
Adding a dose of Red Borneo to your routine will help lower your stress and anxiety levels. The red-veined kratom strain is rich in corynoxine A and B alkaloids that attach to the endogenous opioid system and tackle dopamine inhibitors.
Dopamine is one of the four “happy hormones” that regulate moods and emotions, so Red Borneo helps elevate moods by tackling dopamine inhibitors. Therefore, the stain can potentially manage depression symptoms.
The strain also offers total body-and-mind relaxation and eliminates jitteriness for unparalleled peace. So, although most kratom strains deliver a relaxation effect, Red Borneo’s relaxation effect is pretty profound and lasts significantly longer.
2. Tackles Fatigue
Fatigue describes the general feeling of physical and mental weariness coupled with a lack of motivation. It has various probable causes, including overexertion, sleep disorders, certain ailments, specific medications, and mental health issues.
Thankfully, Red Borneo kratom can help tackle fatigue and keep you moving. First, the strain’s potent relaxation effect may help counter stress, anxiety, and depression as root causes of fatigue.
Second, Red Borneo also features energy-boosting properties that help counter the drowsiness and lethargy associated with fatigue. The energy-boosting effect is particularly beneficial for people battling depression.
3. Tackles Insomnia At A slightly Higher Dose
Insomnia is yet another prevalent problem in American society today; it is arguably the most common sleep disorder. According to sleep statistics on the American population, 30% of American adults experience short-term insomnia, while 10% struggle with long-term insomnia.
Untreated insomnia may lead to fatigue, mood swings, anxiety and depression, gastronomical issues, low productivity, and an increased risk of accidents. Insomnia also endangers your physical health and lowers your quality of life. While sleeping pills were the go-to therapy for treating insomnia, they often produce undesirable side effects, hence why insomniacs are increasingly turning to natural sleep remedies.
Red Borneo kratom is among the best natural remedies for insomnia and other sleep disorders. First, it mediates dopamine production. Besides being a “happy hormone,”dopamine is also crucial in the sleep-wake cycle. The sleep-wake cycle refers to a balance between wakefulness and sleep that helps maintain regular and healthy sleeping patterns.
Second, unlike other sleep agents whose mechanism of action entails inducing sedation, dopamine induces sleep by delivering total mind-and-body relaxation. Therefore, besides promoting a healthy sleep pattern, dopamine also tackles insomnia by promoting restful sleep. However, Red Borneo kratom's lack of sedation properties means you may have to take a higher dose of the kratom strain to induce sleep.
4. Analgesic (Pain-relieving) Properties
Red Borneo Kratom is rich in alkaloids with potent pain-relieving effects. Therefore, the kratom strain features prominently among the best natural remedies for pain management.
Chronic pain often arises from injury, chronic autoimmune illnesses, neurodegenerative illnesses, overweight and obesity issues, cancer, and other chronic illnesses. Besides limited mobility and activity that lowers the quality of life, people suffering from chronic pain are also more prone to mental health diseases like depression.
While prescription opioid drugs like oxycodone and Xanax may help with chronic pain management, they have undesirable effects, including drowsiness and a high dependency risk. Fortunately, Red Borneo offers the analgesic effect without the sedative effect; its energy-boosting effect also empowers chronic pain patients to live a more active lifestyle. Consequently, the red-veined kratom strain is ideal for managing fibromyalgia and scoliosis, among other chronic pain conditions.
5. It Delivers Euphoric Effects
Besides relieving anxiety, Red Borneo kratom also delivers euphoria or the feeling of happiness and glee. The kratom strain’s euphoric effects couldn’t be handier today as American happiness statistics show that American adults are sadder than ever before.
Innate happiness is a crucial element in wellbeing, particularly mental wellbeing, as it helps you view life’s challenges as less intimidating. A joyful attitude also enables you to bounce back from adversity.
However, unlike opioids that deliver the kind of euphoria that will have you bouncing off walls, Red Borneo gives a chilled, mature type of euphoria. Moreover, its euphoric effect does not include sedation.
Conclusion
Red Borneo kratom capsules have numerous outstanding physical and mental health benefits. However, ensure you always buy your capsules from a trusted vendor who sells tested products.
References
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5494581/#:~:text=Clinical%20studies%20have%20revealed%20that,depression%20%5B11%2C%2012%5D.
