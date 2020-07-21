Stairs, whether indoors or out, large with several steps, or small, are always a challenge when cleaning. In any case, the specific cleaning of this space is necessary. The cleaning on the stairs depends a lot on the material it is made of, as each one requires a specific type of cleaning. And you must be aware of these details to follow the guidelines according to the material it is composed of and the environment in which it is positioned, whether inside or outside the home. If you are looking to hire the best stair cleaning and maintenance services, at https://www.stockholmsallstad.se/stadfirma/trappstadning/, you will get the best solution. Here, we are going to show you 5 quick tips to clean your home stairs!
Clean the stairs well
The cleaning is always fundamental. We must thoroughly clean our staircase by removing dust from all corners. Later it would be advisable to apply on the wooden stairs some type of specific product for the wood and being very careful not to wet the ladder too much and then dry it perfectly. If the staircase is made of another material, iron, aluminium, fiberglass or glass, you must choose the product accordingly. We must remember that it is not only necessary to clean the steps, which is where the most dirt accumulates, we must also clean the handrails and railings, where dirt, germs and bacteria accumulate.
Protect the edges
The edge of the treads is usually the Achilles heel of a wooden stair: the point of greatest wear. If we want our stair to look perfect, we must sand the edge of the steps very carefully as soon as it starts to feel bumps and scratches. We must be careful when we repair the edges not to round them, trying to make them present a right angle, otherwise it could pose a risk. Once sanded, we can repaint or varnish them to leave them as the first day.
Revive your color
The color of the wood gives it personality, giving it a unique touch that combines with the other elements of our house. If the stairs have lost their color over time, we should dedicate some time to their maintenance. In case the color has been deteriorated by the sun, stripes or by the passage of time, we should remove part of the paint with a sandpaper and then repaint. This way we will make the new paint look perfect.
Repair damaged steps
If the steps of our wooden staircase are floating, the best solution is to replace the steps that are damaged. But in the case of continuous steps, we will have to proceed with the repair. To achieve an adequate repair, we should identify which steps are damaged, nail them and seal them with special putties. If the problem is grinding, we could use nails or a wedge. The best way to solve the problem is to place a wedge under the step to reinforce the structure or create some tension between the beam and the floor so that everything is firm.
Use of specific methods
For indoor stairs, regardless of the material, always choose cloths with some specific cleaning material so as not to scratch the material. Water jets or bucket rinses are more suitable for stairs in open environments. For closed environments it is recommended to avoid this type of washing so as not to keep the place moist and avoid damaging the material. It is always recommended to sweep or vacuum, removing the residues and accumulations from the corners.
In the case of the marble staircase, you can use homemade solutions such as damp cloth with water and lemon or water with baking soda that give a good result. On wooden stairs it is important to always keep them protected as varnish, so that the material lasts longer. Cleaning must always be adequate to the material the staircase is made of to avoid damage to the product.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.