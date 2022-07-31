Making sales in the fresh produce industry is real business. Sure, other businesses need to make sales too—but it’s a whole different story when spending a few extra days in the store can mean the difference between delivering fresh produce and selling perishables with impending expiry dates.
Sales is such an important part of any business. Therefore, simply hoping to sell your produce as soon as possible is not good enough. The use of produce selling solutions likehttps://usesilo.com/products/sellingcan help enhance the selling experience, along with implementing some additional tips.
To ensure you make the most of every selling opportunity, it’s vital to have a strategic approach to selling. Below are five tips that can help with this.
5 strategic selling tips every produce business should employ
Focus on your customers
Your customers are the reason you’re still in business—their demands and needs are what keep your business running. Focusing on them helps you sell more. So, that’s exactly what you should be doing.
Focus on your customer’s needs. Are there any demands you can help them with? Are there complaints you can take care of? Are there any systems you can implement to give them a better experience? Can you incorporate improvements to make your interactions more enjoyable and less stressful?
Taking all of these into account and making improvements when possible will help keep your customers returning. It is a win-win situation for both you and your clients.
Know your target audience well
Selling is like shooting. To do it successfully, you have to find the target before you can get anything done. But how exactly will you do that when you can’t identify them in the first place?
Yourtarget audienceis just like your current customers; they want what you offer, maybe even need it. The only difference between them and your customers is that they haven’t started doing business with you yet. In other words, they’re potential customers just waiting to be sold to. And this is why knowing who they are and how to recognize them is important.
When we say know your target audience though, we aren’t saying simply have a general idea. Rather, we are saying to truly know them. What do they like? What do they dislike? Where can they be found? What would they be most associated with? What tells can you use to differentiate them from the rest of the market? What kind of language or terms do they use?
Now that you know where to aim, it’s time to do the shooting—market to people who fall into this category. This is where the entirety of your marketing efforts should be directed.
Stand out from the competition
You need toset yourself apart from the competition. It’s the only way your customers will keep choosing you as their distributor, and it’s the only way potential customers will notice you despite several other produce distributors in the business.
Standing out helps separate your business from the background noise in the market. It convinces your customers that there’s just something about you they would not be able to find anywhere else. Succeed in making them believe this, and they will not bother looking anywhere else. That means more sales for you.
Optimize your selling process
The amount of sales you make is greatly dependent on your selling process. It doesn’t matter how much the market loves you; if your selling process isn’t that great, your marketing efforts will suffer. So, optimize your selling process and make it as stress-free as possible.
You want to ensure that customers have the most pleasant experience buying from you. Because if they do, they’re less likely to go looking for other distributors to do business with. Making this happen is easier said than done, though, since there are a lot of pain points involved in the buying process that would need to be eliminated.
From things like payment troubles to slow transaction speed and even late deliveries, identifying these pain points and taking care of them goes a long way in improving the sales experience. According to studies,an enhanced sales experience leads to an increase in sales.
ERP systems are great at optimizing the general selling process of a business. Get one specific to the fresh produce business and you get a more efficient solution.
There is a lot your data can tell you
Many businesses still pay very little attention to data. Sure, if this was the early 2000s, maybe that could have been overlooked. But in the world we are today? That's out of place for a business looking to grow.
Your data tells you too much about your business to ignore, especially sales. It tells you which products are moving in the market and what products are not. It lets you know what is performing well in certain seasons and locations and which ones don’t.
Sales is not the only thing your data provides insight on. Information like what suppliers provide the best or the most valued produce, to what marketing strategies are bearing fruits, can be discovered by simply studying data.
Making use of the insight from your business data can do a lot to improve the sales of your produce business. By using this data to make informed decisions, you can improve the efficiency of your sales and marketing methods. Spend more of your time, effort, and resources on what works. This way, you can get more out of your sales and marketing efforts without doing any extra work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.