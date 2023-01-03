Onboarding is the process of guiding new employees inefficiently and seamlessly adjusting to the social and functional aspects of their new positions. It is the process of effectively transferring an interviewed job candidate to a fully-loaded employee.
New workers are onboarded by everyone, but many onboarding programs are more administrative than strategic in nature. You have each new hire submit their relevant documentation, get them a new email address, give them computer access, and office supplies, and introduce them to the critical members of the team.
The trouble is that this offers little to ensure your new hire's success —or even retention. There's a strong possibility that your company already has an onboarding schedule in place. But that does not mean that there isn't room for further improvement. Innovative onboarding activities are being developed by companies all around the country to engage new recruits right away. This article shall cover these activities in depth.
Purpose Of Employee Onboarding Activities
Onboarding activities attempt to integrate new workers with their prospective team, the firm, and its culture, because there is nothing more anxiety-inducing besides being left in the dark until day one. These activities should start before the first day. Resources, conversations, and actions are used in onboarding activities to educate new workers shortly after they sign their offer letter.
Overall, onboarding activities assist new employees in adjusting to the cultural and functional aspects of their work so that they can rapidly become effective, valuable members of the team.
5 Employee Onboarding Activities
Get to know your new hires prior to their first day at work
This is the time between accepting an offer and starting work. This is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate to your staff how eager and prepared you are to welcome them to your organization. Stay in contact with them, get all of their documentation signed electronically, and make them feel at ease.
A few ways to do this could be by shooting a video in which the manager expresses his or her delight at having you onboard or by making a nice film in which everyone on your team expresses their joy with the addition of a new member. The goal is to pique their interest, make them happy, and make them feel like they made the proper decision.
Make a fun and stress-free onboarding checklist
Onboarding checklists often include a list of tasks that new hires are expected to complete. Although the list is vital, make sure you're speaking to the new employee and that the information isn't boring or monotonous. Wherever feasible, use a lighthearted tone in your writing. Include your expectations as well as the targets that new employees should concentrate on over a certain length of time.
Give them an unforgettable first day at work
The first days can be anxiety-provoking. To make the first day at work unforgettable for a new hire, try creating a video with them or write a simple personalized message to the new employee to make them feel welcomed. You can also surprise them with a welcome party, gifts such as official merchandise, and a meal or drink to commemorate their first day and informally orient them with their coworkers.
Link the new employee with their coworkers on LinkedIn or other private messaging apps
Invite the new employee to engage with their coworkers on LinkedIn right after they start work to help establish a feeling of community among the team members and to form cordial interconnections. This is a more casual manner to familiarize them with the culture of your firm.
Pair up a new hire with an onboarding buddy
It has been established that having a mentorship program can assist in helping new employees through their first few months on the job. An onboarding buddy is an existing employee that acts as a support system for new hires during their onboarding process. Onboarding buddies can help new employees get acclimated to the firm and their daily tasks.
A buddy system for new hires can assist them in navigating their inquiries and worries as they adjust to their new workplace environment. A buddy can act as a link between a new employee and your company's institutional knowledge. Employee engagement can be boosted significantly with the help of buddies. You can also make use of onboarding tools like Bites App to further make the process easier.
Conclusion
These five strategies are a great step to begin if you want to deliver a successful onboarding experience for your employees. The goal is to make your new employees comfortable and motivated about their new job and their coworkers. Do not limit yourself to just these five suggestions. Talk to your staff about ways to improve onboarding and listen to their suggestions. When done as a group, it becomes a more inclusive process rather than just another chore on the to-do list. This results in a contented new hire and a contented staff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.