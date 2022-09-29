In the work of an interior designer, appearance plays the biggest role. And a competent representation of the future appearance of the designer's work in general can become crucial for a specialist. Thanks to modern technologies, interior designers can demonstrate the visualization of their work at the highest level and thereby attract the client. Let's talk about what every interior designer should know about 3D visualization.
In order for virtual house staging to look as real as possible, it is necessary to maintain focus of the pic. Do not neglect the depth of field and use it to quickly achieve expressiveness. Thanks to this method of creating work, a specialist can attract the client's attention to the most bright and impressive places.
Work with your virtual apartment staging in the way the elements in the foreground create a mood, and the architecture in the background does not lose its attractiveness despite less focus. Some designers use focus to add depth to their work. Remember that blurry and small but important details add atmosphere and highlight the central part of the visualization.
Shots in the afternoon – is it good?
Twilight shots always look profitable and help to reveal virtual tours real estate, fill it, make it deeper. This kind of visualization is much more attractive on an emotional level, a person feels cozy, warm and comfortable. The main thing in this form ofvirtual tours for real estateis to pay attention to the lighting and observe the real settings of each element. Do not forget about all the elements, blinds, curtains, shadows, lamp power on the street and in the house. For example, pay attention to such detail as underwater pool lighting or candles.
Realism must be represented
Often in virtual apartment staging projects, houses and interiors are executed under the same weather conditions – clear, sunny. In such conditions, the clear contours of the shadows allow you to further highlight the shape of the building. However, it is recommended to pay attention to other weather. After all, rain, and sometimes snow, can help enhance the atmosphere, add character and create a more believable picture. It is also productive to use 3d rendering services, showing houses at different times of the year at the same time.
Details
If you think that a good angle decides the outcome of the work, this is not quite true. Details are extremely important for a successful result. The drawn features made with the help of 3d rendering service fill the project with depth and beauty. An expressionless group of random trees in the background or several identical shrubs in front of the entrance transmit their inaccuracy to the object itself. Professionals advise to devote the same amount of time to the environment in which the object is located, as well as to the processing of the architecture itself. Otherwise, all the long work will eventually go to waste.
Post-processing
Despite how much time you have left for the project, do not forget about the importance of post-processing. Add contrast, work out shadows, change brightness, make color correction, add aberrations for greater similarity with the photo. These small processing steps take a little time, but they play a huge role!
***
3dvirtual tours real estateis a great way to improve the skills of interior designers and definitely a huge field of inspiration! Thanks to such tools, the world of interior design definitely becomes much better, and customers are much more satisfied and calm for the result. If you are a client and want to try 3d visualization services, just google 3d virtual tours real estate near me and get the perfect result!
