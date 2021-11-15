Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Short-term loans don’t require any costly processes that may interfere with the needs of the borrower. In fact, it has been helping many people across the country who are facing different unexpected expenses. However, you need to do your research and look for relevant and helpful information so that you can make the right decision. So if you’re one of those who currently need quick financing today, please read these five important things to keep in mind below before applying for a short-term loan.
How Much Cash Do You Currently Need?
One of the most important things you have to keep in mind when applying for a short-term loan is the exact money that you currently need. Most people’s mistake is that they tend to grab the chance to get a larger amount of money than what’s necessary. As long as a particular lender offers them that loan amount, they will usually go and grab it.
Unfortunately, that mentality is wrong. Never apply for any loan that’s beyond what you need. It’s because if you do, the chance is high that you will be deep in debt in the long run. Remember that you need particular cash at the moment for whatever emergency you’re dealing with today. So don’t take any step that may give you another potential problem in your finances in the future.
When Do You Plan to Pay the Lender Back?
Another thing you have to remember when processing an application for a short-term loan is the particular timeframe of paying your lender back. As much as possible, don’t make any assumptions or provide tentative dates to your lender. You have to provide or agree to the dates based on the repayment agreement you’ve chosen. It could be within a month, 3 to 6 months, or even a year. You can also choose if you want to repay your loan once or twice a month or even select a date that will fall on your payday.
Always remember that even if this is a short-term loan, it’ll have a great effect on your credit score if you can't pay it on time. Besides that, the interest rate will also be based on the loan amount and the length of the repayment structure. So the longer you pay it back, the higher the loan interest becomes.
How Much is the Interest Rate?
Today, you can find many lending companies that are offering loans across the country. In fact, if you surf the internet, you can also see a list of options where you can borrow the funds that you need. However, another important thing you have to keep in mind before you process your loan application is the interest rate.
As mentioned earlier, the longer you pay it back, the loan interest will also increase, depending on the total amount of the funds you will borrow. You can check any lending companies near your area or visit SiLoansand other online short-term lenders for more options available for you.
What are the Loan’s Terms and Conditions?
The terms and conditions of the loan may vary from lender to lender. That’s why you must check every detail stated on the terms and conditions of the short-term loan you’re applying for. Doing so will help you completely understand your rights and responsibilities as the borrower. It’ll also make everything clear on paper between you and your lender. So there will be no surprises with any possible charges or penalties that may incur in the future.
Will There be Any Other Charges?
Most short-term lenders don’t have any charges other than the loan interest. However, some may require you to pay for origination or sign-up fee. It can be through paying upfront, or it can also be deducted from the total loan amount you’re applying for. These fees may be for processing and administration services. Besides that, it can be charged as a flat-rate fee, but other lenders may have it between one percent and five percent of your loanable amount.
Takeaway
Other people may sometimes face any difficult situation at some point in their lives, especially with their finances. You may find help from your friends, colleagues, and other relatives, but it doesn’t guarantee that they’re going to lend you some money you need. That’s why applying for a short-term loan can be at the top of your list. Hence, make sure to remember everything discussed above to help you make informed decisions and take the necessary actions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.