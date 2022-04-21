Investigators are certified professionals who research and analyze an event to find the truth. Some people also refer to them as detectives and agents. 

Well, are you an aspiring detective? Or, perhaps, investigators have always fascinated you? In any case, here are the top 5-things you didn't know about investigations/investigators!

1.  Investigators Are Fluent in the Law Language.

Investigators are not lawyers, nor do their studies consist of legal education. But, you will still find them to be well-versed in law and regulations. It is primarily because they work closely with attorneys and law firms.

They generally deal in cases that involve legal matters. These include theft, murders, scams, accidents, and divorces. Going through this information, again and again, reinforces it in their minds.

Another reason behind this is their work nature. When collecting data and evidence, investigators need to make sure they are not violating anyone's privacy rights. Plus, they need to keep themselves secure against potential legal attacks from opponents and criminals. 

2.  You Can Become a Licensed Investigator at 18.

Typically, you must have heard that investigators complete an associate's or bachelor's degree before getting licensed. While this is what the majority practices, it is not necessary. The basic educational requirement to become an investigator is a high school diploma.

And so, if you've completed it with a good GED, you can appear for the state licensure. In Washington, it's even possible to become a licensed investigator at the age of 18!

However, the reason why we don't have so many young investigators is that licensure tests are difficult. They are designed to test your knowledge as an expert. Thus, many young and inexperienced candidates fail to pass. 

3.  Investigations Are Not Always About Action.

Whenever we think of an investigation, an image of hooded figures examining the crime scene pops into our minds. Blame the movies and shows because this is not the only thing investigators do! 

An investigation is a complex and complicated process. The main chunk of it belongs to the research and studying department. You will find yourself deep into the records, databases, and papers.

4.  An Investigator Earns $30,000 More Than Average Occupations.

Being an investigator means you will have to deal with criminals and bad guys. The situation may get dangerous if you're investigating narcotics or homicides. However, the compensation for the job is rewarding.

As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average wage for investigators is$86,030 annually. This particular figure is $30,000 more than the average calculated wage of all occupations ($51,960). 

5.  You Do Not Need to Join an Agency to Be an Investigator.

While most detectives work in teams and agencies, there is an independent type too. These detectives are more commonly known as private investigators or PIs. They are licensed professionals who offer solo services.

That said, they may contact other experts depending on the case requirements. For example, if a company fraud case demands legal documents, a private investigator may temporarily pair with a lawyer.

