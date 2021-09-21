https://pixabay.com/photos/right-advocacy-lex-attorney-jura-4703934/

 

If you have been accused of a crime, defending your freedom should be your number one priority. You will want to find the very best criminal defense lawyer available to represent you. 

According to criminal defense attorney Stephen G. Cobb, you should do your research before hiring a law firm to work on your case. These are a few things that you should always look for when hiring a lawyer.

1. They Should have a Good Reputation

Unfortunately, television and movies have given the public the impression that criminal attorneys are nefarious characters. This preconceived notion can make juries suspicious of the lawyer who represents you. It is best to choose a lawyer who has a clean record with the state bar and a good reputation with the courts.

Before you consult with an attorney, you should call the bar and make sure that they are in good standing. You should also do a Google search to see if any articles have been written about the lawyer or their firm. You may want to ask a potential attorney to provide you with references. 

2. Do they specialize in criminal law?

A lawyer may tell you that they are undefeated in court and that they will represent you for a very reasonable price. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean much if they are a tax attorney who never goes to court. 

You should find an attorney who has years of experience in criminal law in your state. Depending on what you have been accused of, the laws and penalties may be different in your state than they are in another state.

For example, if you are brought up on drug charges in Florida, you may face harsher punishments than you would if you had the same charges in Oregon. 

You should ask your attorney how much experience they have with criminal law. It is a good idea to ask them about their record in court.

3.  They Should Have Enough Time to Handle Your Case

Even if you find an attorney who has a great reputation with the bar and an undefeated track record in court, they won’t do you much good if they don't have enough time for your case. 

You should ask how many cases the law firm is currently handling. Find out the number of employees the law firm has and how much time will be devoted to your case.

4. Communication is Very Important

Before you hire a lawyer, you should find out what their hours are and how often you can expect to hear from them. If you hire an attorney only to find that they never return your phone calls and act annoyed when you ask them a question, you may want to consider firing them.

Nothing is more important than your freedom. Your attorney should be committed to your case and ready to answer your questions in a timely manner.

5. Respect for Your Confidentiality

Merely getting charged with a criminal offense can ruin a person's reputation. Your attorney should have the utmost respect for your privacy. They must do everything they can to ensure confidentiality when they communicate with you. 

Getting accused of a crime is terrifying. The right lawyer can help you to retain your freedom and move forward with your life.

 

