There is no such thing as a perfect travel list. Every trip is different, so it’s impossible to list everything you should bring.
However, there are things you definitely shouldn’t pack while traveling. These are true for just about every type of trip.
Here are five things that shouldn’t be on your packing list.
Liquids
This goes for flights.
If you’re traveling by car or train, pack all the liquids you want. In fact, you should then make sure to pack enough.
You never know when you might run out of water. It’s important to stay hydrated. Travel takes a toll on your body.
However, liquids are not allowed on flights.
You’re only allowed to pack liquids in small containers in a clear ziplock bag.
It’s not a bad idea to pack an empty water bottle, though. Water at airports is overpriced. The water from the fountain is free.
It’s also handy to have a water bottle with you when you’re traveling. Just double check that you can drink the tap water. If not, always opt for the expensive bottled water.
You can fill up as soon as you make it through the security check.
Weed
It’s almost always illegal to travel with marijuana.
There are some cases in which it might be allowed. This is the case for medical marijuana. The rules are strict even then.
Here’s an article from Veriheal on how to travel with weed.
You normally can’t travel across state lines with cannabis. There are very few circumstances when you can transport it internationally.
If you travel with weed, it’s important to store it properly.
Weed does eventually go bad, and it can be damaged during transportation. You should get an airtight container to transport weed.
Like wines and olive oils, weed should also be kept away from light.
It’s probably best not to volunteer that you are traveling with weed. Unless you are directly asked, there’s no need to tell anyone. Just don’t lie to customs officials.
The last thing you want is to get into legal trouble on a trip.
Work
You’re going on vacation, so relax!
Unless your trip is work related, don’t bring it with you.
If you are traveling for work, only take things you can actually get done. Bring a minimal amount of equipment. Don’t distract yourself with other tasks.
The chances are pretty high that you won’t actually get around to working anyway. It’s best not even to check your work email if you don’t have to.
You might feel unproductive, but that’s not the case.
Your mind needs a break as well as your body. If you unplug, you’ll be able to stay more focused when you get back to the office.
If you’re traveling with friends or family, enjoy the time with them.
Electronics
Don’t pack more electronics than necessary.
You should probably pack your phone. If you want to take photos, then bring your camera, too. If you can avoid it, don’t bring a laptop.
There’s no reason to be doing work on vacation.
And you don’t want to deal with computer problems or connectivity issues during your trip. It’s better to go old school and do things by hand.
Instead of an e-reader, bring a real book. Here is a list of the best books from 2022 from the Washington Post.
You don’t have to worry about a charging cord for your books.
Instead of writing on a laptop, use a journal. If you want to be really old-fashioned, use a film camera instead of a digital one.
Live in the moment and not on a screen.
Valuables
You don’t need expensive jewelry on vacation.
It will be waiting for you when you get back home.
Don’t run the risk of losing your nice things or having them stolen. Wearing expensive jewelry makes you a target for pickpockets and thieves.
If you’re traveling to a country that’s less safe than what you’re used to, be extra careful.
There are professionals who target tourists.\
Conclusion
It’s important to pack everything you need, but you don’t want to pack more than that. You want to leave room for souvenirs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.