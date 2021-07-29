It’s ideal to have arrangements made to move directly into your new home after you sell. However, most of the time, there is at least a bit of a gap between closing on your former home and being able to get settled in your new place. You may find yourself in need of some type of temporary housing for a few weeks or even months as you make your transition.
Although the thought of being temporarily homeless can cause anxiety for most people, there are plenty of short-term housing solutions available to you. Corporations have been taking advantage of temporary housing for their executives for many years, and now these convenient housing options are open to the public.
If you are between homes and are in need of temporary housing, you have several options from which to choose. Let’s take a look at a few tips to help you find the right short-term housing for you.
Research Your Options
It’s not always possible to stay with family or friends while you are making the transition to your new home. If you are going to have a gap in time between selling your home and moving into your new place, you have a few housing options to choose from.
Short-Term Rentals
These apartment or house rentals are often available with flexible leasing options. The shorter the lease time that you need, the larger your rent is likely to be.
Sublets
Many people that travel for work are open to making a subletting arrangement that will accommodate you. In this situation, you would take over the leasing agreement for the space for a specific amount of time, taking on all the previous residents’ commitments, including the rent.
Extended Stay Hotels
Paying regular prices to stay for more than a few nights in a hotel may not be in your budget. Extended stay hotels have special rates for guests that are planning a more extended stay.
Storage
Between your moves, you will need to make arrangements for storing all of your belongings. Most short-term rentals come furnished, so there will be no need to move everything more than once. Find a reputable storage facility and buy a space to store all of your furniture and belongings securely. You will be able to pay on a monthly basis and move your things when you are ready to settle in your new home.
Use a Broker
Selling your home is enough work without adding a search for temporary housing to your responsibilities. Work with a rental agent to help you find the best short-term housing options for you. These rental specialists are familiar with the local markets and will help you find a space that works the best for your situation.
Know Your Budget
Moving is expensive, and there are many costs that owners don’t always consider until it is too late. When working out your budget for the cost of your short-term housing, several things need to be considered. Beyond the cost of your rent, you may have to pay security fees, pet charges, parking costs, and utilities.
Moving into a new home is an exciting time, but it can also be a stressful process. If your closing dates and moving dates aren’t coordinated, and you need temporary housing, follow some of these tips to help you find the best short-term rental solution for your family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.