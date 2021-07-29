It’s ideal to have arrangements made to move directly into your new home after you sell. However, most of the time, there is at least a bit of a gap between closing on your former home and being able to get settled in your new place. You may find yourself in need of some type of temporary housing for a few weeks or even months as you make your transition.

Although the thought of being temporarily homeless can cause anxiety for most people, there are plenty of short-term housing solutions available to you. Corporations have been taking advantage of temporary housing for their executives for many years, and now these convenient housing options are open to the public.

If you are between homes and are in need of temporary housing, you have several options from which to choose. Let’s take a look at a few tips to help you find the right short-term housing for you.

Research Your Options

It’s not always possible to stay with family or friends while you are making the transition to your new home. If you are going to have a gap in time between selling your home and moving into your new place, you have a few housing options to choose from.

Short-Term Rentals

  • These apartment or house rentals are often available with flexible leasing options. The shorter the lease time that you need, the larger your rent is likely to be.

Sublets

  • Many people that travel for work are open to making a subletting arrangement that will accommodate you. In this situation, you would take over the leasing agreement for the space for a specific amount of time, taking on all the previous residents’ commitments, including the rent.

Extended Stay Hotels

  • Paying regular prices to stay for more than a few nights in a hotel may not be in your budget. Extended stay hotels have special rates for guests that are planning a more extended stay.

Storage

Between your moves, you will need to make arrangements for storing all of your belongings. Most short-term rentals come furnished, so there will be no need to move everything more than once. Find a reputable storage facility and buy a space to store all of your furniture and belongings securely. You will be able to pay on a monthly basis and move your things when you are ready to settle in your new home.

Use a Broker

Selling your home is enough work without adding a search for temporary housing to your responsibilities. Work with a rental agent to help you find the best short-term housing options for you. These rental specialists are familiar with the local markets and will help you find a space that works the best for your situation. 

Know Your Budget

Moving is expensive, and there are many costs that owners don’t always consider until it is too late. When working out your budget for the cost of your short-term housing, several things need to be considered. Beyond the cost of your rent, you may have to pay security fees, pet charges, parking costs, and utilities.

Moving into a new home is an exciting time, but it can also be a stressful process. If your closing dates and moving dates aren’t coordinated, and you need temporary housing, follow some of these tips to help you find the best short-term rental solution for your family. 

