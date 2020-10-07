As the COVID-19 pandemic drives unprecedented changes in the business environment, companies are looking for ways to adapt fast and ensure continued operations. That includes manufacturing facilities and a wide range of other industries. For companies with expansive operations, figuring out a way to operate safely, reliably, and efficiently is critical.
Industrial companies and workers must also figure out new ways of life and work, and remote working offers a reliable solution to make the transition easier. The fact is, with the pandemic still affecting the operating model of having everyone on-site, embracing remote working strategies is a smart move to ensure operations continue without missing any production.
By using technology, industrial companies can run and manage operations while ensuring that workers continue delivering services from wherever they are. Here, we share expert insights into running industrial operations remotely.
Get the Right Remote Operations Solutions
The first step is to have the right remote operations solutions for your team - from management, engineers, and operators. That will provide the operational visibility that these teams need to monitor operations, track performance, and make recommendations without being physically on the manufacturing facility floor.
Ideally, you’ll need a combination of remote tools to keep your operations flowing:
Real-time manufacturing software for your workers
Platforms for calls and video calls to collaborate
Chat tool for remote communication
Document sharing and management tool in the cloud
Task manager for monitoring individual productivity
Remote solutions allow them to view and compare performance at different levels quickly and use data analysis to streamline operations. For instance, a company manufacturing caterpillar parts needs remote solutions that help managers and engineering teams collect and analyze data to diagnose problems and solve issues that impact production.
Develop a Remote Operations Strategy
To ensure business objectives are met, remote solutions should provide the core capabilities that your team needs to operate in a challenging business climate. Developing a remote operations strategy is critical in running complex manufacturing plants. The right strategy should rely on modern automation infrastructure that supports remote operations.
Using data gathered in the manufacturing and production processes, plant personnel can easily manage daily production, safety, maintenance, and even make process improvements remotely across multiple sites. A remote operations strategy makes it easy to operate the plant, monitor asset health, track production targets, and support the installed automation systems.
Embrace Remote Equipment and Asset Monitoring
There’s less need to have your entire maintenance staff on-site when you have remotely connected industrial machines and equipment. Sensors can help you monitor asset status and health in real-time via smartphones, PCs, or tablets. That allows you to send technicians and engineers only when necessary. To ensure successful remote monitoring, consider this:
Can you access the data you need?
How will your teams collaborate?
What remote monitoring capabilities do you need to increase workforce effectiveness?
If you can’t remotely access vital data, then you don’t have real-time visibility into your data. Real-time data accessibility is critical if you want to expand your remote operations. You’ll also need the right collaboration tools like Zoom, GSuite, Slack, or Microsoft Teams to keep your workforce engaged. That is also vital in training, maintenance, and scheduling.
For remote capabilities, what matters most is going for features that allow your workers to perform more effectively. Figure out what technology is necessary for your remote monitoring strategy.
Take Advantage of Virtual Support and Solutions
One of the biggest challenges that the manufacturing industry faces today amid the coronavirus pandemic is the ever-increasing number of customer support requests. With delays in production and deliveries caused by a combination of factors like supply chain interruptions and lockdowns across the globe, manufacturers have to re-think their customer support operations.
https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1427751840561-9852520f8ce8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=755&q=80
The solution lies in taking advantage of virtual support and customer service tech solutions like chatbots. You can offer technical support and service entirely online. That includes remote consultations, video collaboration, virtual training, troubleshooting, and system maintenance. This can be done by remote teams of on-call operators who can collaborate with on-site teams to solve problems, answer custom questions, run automation, and update software.
Apply the Best Practices of Remote Work
Establish a clear working time schedule for your remote workers.
Encourage shared calendars and have your management team lead by example.
Use a mobile app or web-based platform to report objectives, results, and share progress.
Use communication tools to share status reports.
Over-communicate and be responsive to ensure seamless operations.
Keep an eye on your team’s wellbeing and mental health.
Rethink Your Operations
The recent global pandemic has awoken the world to the need to find creative solutions to keep business operations running while keeping workers safe. Because most manufacturing is considered essential services, the challenge for frontline operators, inspectors, and maintenance staff is to look for efficient ways to manage operations.
Embracing digital transformation is the way to go, and running industrial operations remotely where possible is the first step to adapting. Rethink your operations and embrace remote working to optimize your processes without losing control over your production.
