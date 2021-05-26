five person standing while talking each other

Office parties are intended for employees to socialise, unwind, and bond. Regardless of how small or simple, everyone looks forward to these events. And for the person in charge of planning or hosting the party, it can be an overwhelming task. It’s vital to ensure that you have covered all the basics such as food and refreshment. Not only that, but you also need to ensure there’s entertainment or activities that will guarantee everyone’s enjoyment. Here are ideas that are not only timely but also unique and budget-friendly.

Company fun day at the fair

This idea is perfect for company-wide fun days. If you’re tired of the usual activities, a funfair hire can spice things up. An outdoor fair set-up is excellent when you’re expecting a large crowd. Also, you can pick and choose rides and booths that are suitable for guests of all ages. Hiring a fairground provider is also convenient because they will handle most of the work. The provider can also provide staff to operate the booths. Most importantly, some providers include refreshments such as food carts. With entertainment and food covered by one vendor, coordination becomes more efficient.

A virtual mystery game

If most of your company’s employees still work from home, you can still host a party. A virtual mystery game is one way to break the monotony of work and allow everyone to have some fun in the meantime. The good thing is, there are team-building applications you can use to host the game. With the help of a video-conferencing tool, you can involve employees from different departments within the office.

Mix things up with a breakfast party

Why not host a company party in the morning? You don’t need to wait until the evening or later in the day to unwind and have some fun at work. You can look for a vendor that specialises in breakfast fares such as smoothies and breakfast bowls. Set up a coffee station with all the bells and whistles and a juice bar for those who prefer healthier beverages. This set-up is a great way to boost employee productivity and be a kick-off activity for more significant events or celebrations such as company anniversaries.

Watch a game with the team

This option is perfect for team buildings and smaller celebrations. For example, you can treat your department to a ballgame to celebrate a company milestone. A ballgame can be a great incentive, especially if you know that your employees support a specific sports team. This activity is also an excellent way for your employees to mingle and get to know each other. It also helps that stadiums usually have some of the best food and refreshments to enjoy while watching an exciting game.

Rent food trucks

Food trucks are popular for a good reason. Many of these food trucks feature global cuisine that many are eager to try. If you’re looking for a unique idea for your next company party, food trucks are the answer. You can mix and match menus and allow your employees to enjoy different types of food from various food trucks.

 

