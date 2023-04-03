Image credit: unsplash.com
Have you been searching for unique and creative ways to spruce up your drawing room and make it stand out from the crowd? Look no further! Here, we have put together a list of five unconventional decorating ideas that are sure to add an incredible touch of sophistication to any living space. From illuminating accents and intricate décor pieces to statement wall art sensational enough to transform the entire look of your home, these styling tips will surely take your drawing room design project up a notch. Whether you’re revamping or starting fresh with redecorating, rest assured that following our guide will bring out all sorts of charm in your newly decorated living spaces. Read on for the best uncommon techniques you can use when trying to enhance one area at a time!
Paint your walls with chalkboard paint and use it as a giant message board or canvas
Transform your walls into something truly unique and creative by using chalkboard paint! Imagine turning a wall of your home or workspace into a giant message board, where you can leave notes, draw inspiring sketches, or practice brush lettering. The possibilities are endless – you could use the space to track your to-do list, celebrate successes, or doodle when you're feeling creative! Chalkboard paint is an inexpensive way to bring some fun and versatility into absolutely any room.
Cover your walls with photos, postcards, or other memorabilia
A wall of memories is a wonderful way to decorate and reminisce. Cover your walls with photos, postcards, or other memorabilia that hold special meaning to you - turn them into art! The beauty of this kind of decoration is that nothing needs to match, colors can be clashing, and size doesn’t really matter. Choose items that bring a smile to your face and make it unique - let it be totally and completely you. There's no wrong way to do it and what matters most is that the wall brings you joy!
Use contact paper to create a design on your walls.
If you're looking for a creative and fun way to add some flair to your walls, contact paper is the perfect choice! With its slew of colors, designs, and textures, it can be used to create limitless effects. Whether you want to replicate an elaborate wallpaper pattern or simply paint your wall with solid colors and textures, contact paper can bring your vision to life. It's a relatively easy project - just measure out the desired space and use a sharp blade or scissors to custom-fit the contact paper before sticking it in place. And when you decide it's time for a change, simply peal it off without damaging your walls - no need for paint or glue! So why not give this amazing wall art material a try and let your creativity run wild?
Hang a katana sword on one of your walls
Add some samurai flair to your space by hanging a katana sword on one of your walls. Not only will katanas bring an air of regal strength to the room, but its form and aesthetic can become an eye catching piece of art that visitors won't be able to help admiring. From the luscious curves of the hand-forged blade, to the exquisite detail and craftsmanship found throughout, you'll certainly turn heads with this timeless addition of Eastern flair. You're sure to be pleased with having a katana sword in your living space!
Paint one wall in a bright, bold color and hang artwork on it
Putting a spotlight on one wall in the room can be a great way to add visual interest. Paint it with a bright and bold color that pops - nothing energizes a space like a vivid hue! Hang art around the wall to break up the color while also creating movement and flow. How much artwork you hang is up to you - mix both small and large frames, group pieces together or stagger them, it's all about what works best for your vision. Whatever display you curate is bound to transform the look of the room and become an eye-catching focal point.
It is easy to feel pressured to make your living room the perfect oasis, but it is ultimately a balance between practicality and aesthetics. Whether you opt for bold color schemes, minimalistic design or inventive shelving solutions, identifying five unusual approaches to decorate your drawing room can pay off with drastic results.
