If you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, most activities like keeping up with work, socializing, and even merely ordering your food in a restaurant can seem to be debilitating and overwhelming. ADHD can present many difficulties for people from all walks of life, particularly adults, where many responsibilities entail. It’s tough, especially when dealing with symptoms like procrastination, impulsive behavior, and keeping up with deadlines.
Not to mention that some of our friends and family don’t fully understand our condition and are walking on eggshells around us. Fortunately, there are ways for you to cope with ADHD, especially in adulthood. With these tips, you can improve your daily habits, recognize your strengths and the points of yourself that you need to work on, and even develop some strategies and techniques to make life with ADHD much easier.
However, note that these tips will only be practical with time and practice, as change doesn’t happen overnight. It may sound tiring, but we assure you that you will be more organized and self-aware, and you can finally gain even a little bit of control in your life.
Be More Organized
People with ADHD tend to get easily distracted by things around them. This is especially true when their surroundings are highly unorganized. This will make them confused about where to start, leading to procrastination.
That said, organization will help you manage your activities and time very efficiently by removing distractions from your surroundings, which you can start by removing clutter from your room. Another thing you can do is to make a schedule for the following day every night.
With this, you can begin each morning by knowing what to expect and do, giving you control over your activities and habits.
Follow a Routine
Once you’re comfortable with making your schedule every night, you can then try to establish a pattern by creating a routine. This will help you run your day smoothly and reduce any confusion resulting from not knowing what to do after waking up.
For example, you can try practicing small habits like dropping your keys into the entry tray when you walk through the door and immediately washing your dishes after using them.
You can also do this with your medication. For example, let’s say that you always schedule to buy new batches of medication at the end of each month. Therefore, you must only use one vyvanse coupon for this month and then another for the next. This way, not only would you make your medication schedule sorted out, but you are also saving up more of your coupons.
You can also create the habit of crossing out items from your list of schedules so you’ll feel more motivated and in control.
Break Down Big Tasks
Simply thinking about how busy you can lead to procrastination, especially for people with ADHD. However, if you have a long list of things to do or are about to start a huge project, you can break it down into smaller tasks, making it more manageable and easier to accomplish.
Minimize Distractions
ADHD makes things harder if your work requires focus and concentration. However, you can focus on your work for long periods by minimizing things that can distract you.
This can be done by removing clutter from your view and simplifying your surroundings, which can help you concentrate a lot easier. You can also improve your concentration by saying no to new projects and finishing up your current ones before starting a new one.
Also, it can help if you determine which things are distracting you. A few of the most common things are social media, your phone, news alerts, messy desks, noises, etc. But, of course, the biggest among them is your phone. That said, if you’re allowed, turn on airplane mode to avoid hearing messages and other alerts on your phone.
Or, if you cannot do that, set it to silent mode and only allow a few things to alert you. Finally, if you’re easily distracted by random noises around your office, you can buy noise-canceling headphones to improve your focus.
Respect Your Limits
Being too enthusiastic is a common thing for most people. As a result, they tend to be over-productive and accept more work during that day or work longer hours. While being productive is not bad, we can sometimes forget our limits; when our enthusiasm is gone, we suddenly realize that we bit more than what we can chew.
This is especially tough for people with ADHD since, as mentioned earlier, having a lot of things to do makes them feel overwhelmed, which can lead to procrastination. That said, if you’re this person with ADHD, always respect your limits and learn to say no.
Final Words
Living with ADHD can be debilitating, making even simple tasks much more difficult. Fortunately, by practicing how to be organized, learning how to control our workloads, respecting our limits, and following the guidance of our healthcare providers, we can continue to be functioning members of society.
