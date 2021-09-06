Introduction
Using Instagram has become a popular means to promote your brand. Instagram has made it possible for a variety of brands to promote themselves. All brands target a wider reach on Instagram to promote their brand to a bigger audience. Many brands even decide to buy Insta followers in an attempt to get better engagement. Many big hospitality brands have shifted their focus towards promoting on Instagram due to the huge opportunities it presents. In this article, we will tell you the top 5 methods to promote your hospitality business on Instagram.
Optimize content for your business
The first step to promoting your hospitality business is by optimizing your content based on your company. Your content has to be produced keeping your business in mind. You aim to have content that would make people want to use your business. You have to try and include innovative content to try and gain an edge over the competition. Instagram is heavily crowded by many hospitality chains. Your content will help you differentiate yourself from the services that they provide. Understand your audience. You have to have a basic understanding of what type of audience is best suited for your business. Target them by posting content that has been seen to be enjoyed by them. To come up with successful content ideas you will have to do some analysis. Unless you understand the type of content your audience enjoys, you will not be able to stand out to them. To gain a wider reach on Instagram you will have to improve upon your content and be different from the masses.
Focus on the niche
We understand that you want to promote your business to the fullest but it should not be excessive. Your Instagram account has to provide legitimate content for your audience. All of your posts should not be only about your business. Make content about traveling. You could make a few videos or reels about important tips to follow when traveling to different places. The promotions about your company will have to be integrated with the normal content posts. If you keep on posting just about your business, your audience will get bored and your engagement on the platform will see a dip. You could buy real insta followers to help you gain an advantage. A great way to provide quality content as well as promote your company is to publish content about your hotel and to make content about your city. Show the views that people will be able to see when they opt for your services. Show all the natural attractions that are available in the city that your hotel is located in. Providing varied content will keep your audience engaged.
Influencer marketing
Influencers have had a major impact on the way marketing is done on Instagram nowadays. Influencers have tons of followers who listen to the things they suggest. Partnering up with influencers has become important for all brands. Finding the right influencer can help you promote your hospitality business better. Finding a random influencer will not be beneficial for your brand. The first criteria for an influencer are that they have to be in the same niche as you which would be traveling. When finding influencers many brands get deceived by their follower count. Many influencers buy Instagram followers from illegal sources that contain bots. Instead, you should look at the rate of engagement these influencers have. Influencers that have a comparatively high rate of engagement will be helpful to your brand. Partnering up with them allows you to advertise your brand to a larger audience. As they are in the same niche you will have a better response as their audience is similar to your audience. You could even ask big influencers to come and stay for free and give a review of their stay on Instagram.
Hashtags and locations
Hashtags are essential to ensure engagement. Hashtags help you to gain visibility on the platform. Your hashtags should be related to your niche. Find the best performing hashtags in your niche and use them on your posts. Using hashtags that your audience interacts the most with will help you be more visible to a similar type of audience. A great way to use hashtags is by creating your own. Ask your followers to use this hashtag. The more used your hashtag gets the better it is for your account. Add around 10 hashtags per post. There are many tools that provide you with hashtag research. Using these tools will help you use the best hashtags for your account. You could do this research by yourself if you pay attention to audience behavior concerning the hashtags. Add location tags to your posts as they will bring people who are interested in that particular city to your account.
Do meaningful interactions
Interacting with your audience is a priority. Social media allows you to establish a relationship with your audience and you should take advantage of that. Reply to the comments that they have. In some of your posts, you should even ask your audience to write tier questions in the comments. This helps you to form a bond with them while improving your engagement. You could even try to manage all of these interactions by using a social media manager. They classify the comments into different groups helping you answer more of them. With an increased rate of interaction, you will gain a wider reach on Instagram. This will promote your business.
Conclusion
Using these tips you will have a framework for promoting your brand. You will have to work on these techniques to modify them according to your brand. Your focus as a hospitality brand is to establish a network of audiences who are interested in your brand. Using this network you will be able to find potential customers and even convert your audience into customers. With these tips, you will be able to run a successful promotion campaign for your hospitality brand.
