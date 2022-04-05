Many organizations have transitioned their employees from an office set up to work from home during the global pandemic. But with its tremendous benefits, there are adverse effects of handling like disturbances in work-life balance and problems related to handling business documents and data.

Managing documents for your company is a risky task, especially if you are in charge of maintaining confidential information. Home internet networks are often not secured, and it may lead to your files getting subjected to cybercrimes like ransomware, hacking, privacy invasion, etc.

When talking about securing documents, it involves both digital copies and paper documents. Even though security measures start at an administrative level, individual employees also need to follow policies to ensure document security.

Here are some effective ways to help secure your business documents.

Use Password protection

The first and foremost thing that your devices need is password protection. Members of the company who can access sensitive information should only be allowed to operate the devices with a password.

If the laptop ends up in someone else’s hand, they could access the confidential files. Use a software solution to create a strong password that can secure your documents.

Digitize Your Documents

Paperwork is not as reliable as it used to be since anyone can lose it, and an outsider can get access to it. There are not many options you can adopt to secure paper documents.

As for digital copies, you can get a secure data room for documents on websites like Firmex.com. So it is best to scan the documents and apply security measures. The files will be encrypted after storage with the help of encryption software. This will make it impossible to read without the correct password.

Backup Your Files

You need to regularly backup your storage to avoid significant loss of data. For this purpose, use cloud storage. It will help automatically back up the edited copies to the cloud even in case the locally stored copy becomes corrupted.

Moreover, cloud storage gives you an excellent option to encrypt all the data this is being stored for extra protection. This step is crucial to avoid accidental loss of documents.

Set Up Two-Factor Authentication

If your company uses two-factor authentication, it ensures double security for sensitive files. Firstly, you need to enter a username and password. After the login process, the software will generate a code sent to your device through a message or email. After entering the given code, you will get access to the account.

Even if a hacker manages to steal the username and password, the hacker would also require the email account or message to complete the sign-in.

Limit the Types of Files to Protect

It can be tough to take protective measures for every file because some have no sensitive information. Limiting the types of files for security can help speed up the process and provide more protection. Here are some files that you should protect:

  • Documents with sensitive information

  • Plans related to your company projects

  • Financial documents

  • Personal information about the employees and clients

