Many organizations have transitioned their employees from an office set up to work from home during the global pandemic. But with its tremendous benefits, there are adverse effects of handling like disturbances in work-life balance and problems related to handling business documents and data.
Managing documents for your company is a risky task, especially if you are in charge of maintaining confidential information. Home internet networks are often not secured, and it may lead to your files getting subjected to cybercrimes like ransomware, hacking, privacy invasion, etc.
When talking about securing documents, it involves both digital copies and paper documents. Even though security measures start at an administrative level, individual employees also need to follow policies to ensure document security.
Here are some effective ways to help secure your business documents.
Use Password protection
The first and foremost thing that your devices need is password protection. Members of the company who can access sensitive information should only be allowed to operate the devices with a password.
If the laptop ends up in someone else’s hand, they could access the confidential files. Use a software solution to create a strong password that can secure your documents.
Digitize Your Documents
Paperwork is not as reliable as it used to be since anyone can lose it, and an outsider can get access to it. There are not many options you can adopt to secure paper documents.
As for digital copies, you can get a secure data room for documents on websites like Firmex.com. So it is best to scan the documents and apply security measures. The files will be encrypted after storage with the help of encryption software. This will make it impossible to read without the correct password.
Backup Your Files
You need to regularly backup your storage to avoid significant loss of data. For this purpose, use cloud storage. It will help automatically back up the edited copies to the cloud even in case the locally stored copy becomes corrupted.
Moreover, cloud storage gives you an excellent option to encrypt all the data this is being stored for extra protection. This step is crucial to avoid accidental loss of documents.
Set Up Two-Factor Authentication
If your company uses two-factor authentication, it ensures double security for sensitive files. Firstly, you need to enter a username and password. After the login process, the software will generate a code sent to your device through a message or email. After entering the given code, you will get access to the account.
Even if a hacker manages to steal the username and password, the hacker would also require the email account or message to complete the sign-in.
Limit the Types of Files to Protect
It can be tough to take protective measures for every file because some have no sensitive information. Limiting the types of files for security can help speed up the process and provide more protection. Here are some files that you should protect:
Documents with sensitive information
Plans related to your company projects
Financial documents
Personal information about the employees and clients
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.