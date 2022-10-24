Being overweight or obese can increase your chances of suffering from many health conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke, and mental illness. If you're carrying more weight than you'd like, you may already be thinking of going on a diet. 

But what are the weight loss diet errors you should avoid? Losing weight can be challenging enough, so the last thing you'll want to do is make the process more difficult than it needs to be. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription