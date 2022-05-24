Image by Irina L from Pixabay 

One impressive way to improve your lifestyle and mindset is adapting mindfulness meditation. This is a type of meditation that focuses on the present time while meditating resulting in the improvement of your well-being. The common meditation we know usually involves 

Things You Need to Know About Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation stressed the importance of being aware of your current surroundings without any judgments. Since it utilizes your awareness to feel the environment around you, you are able to control which thoughts can stay within the mental space you have provided. Mindfulness meditation isn’t only done through sitting alone quietly, but also other activities such as yoga, jogging, and dancing could be merged so that you are able to eliminate negative thoughts that may hamper your meditation process.

Mindfulness meditation became well-known when it comes to meditative medicine and other clinical activities as it was used as a therapy to cure patients who were suffering from chronic illnesses. As a result, various medical therapies were developed that considered mindfulness meditation as a vital part of contributing to the improvement of patients’ behaviors as they recover from their respective illnesses. One prime example is the mindfulness-based cognitive therapy which was created to combine cognitive-behavioral treatment with meditation. 

The Many Advantages of Mindfulness Meditation

 Countless research studies have proved that applying mindfulness meditation to your lifestyle will help improve your overall well-being. Listed below are the many pros of such a meditation:

  1. Memory improvement: Based on many studies, practicing such meditation will help improve your memory since scientists have discovered that the hippocampus thickness levels of the participants have increased after participating in a two-month mindfulness meditation session.

  2. Full concentration: Mindfulness provides room in widening your concentration. Research has shown that individuals who practice mindfulness display an improvement in extending their attention spans, cognitive abilities, and other mind-exercising activities.

  3. Better mood response: Regulating emotional response is one of the aspects mindfulness can help especially when the individual has difficulty controlling their reactions to particular situations. It also lessens the chance to build anxiety and other depression-related instances as well as handles the discomfort that comes with suffering from chronic illnesses.

  4. Reducing stress: You get to decrease the amount of stress you’re feeling as soon as you adopt mindfulness meditation. This is because it calms your mind by emphasizing breathing. When you’re stressed out, your body organs respond in a way that alerts everything inside you, and constantly experiencing it would make you vulnerable to sickness and other diseases. But with meditation, you are able to keep those organ systems in check so they can continue functioning in a normal state.

  5. Lesser chances of overthinking. Building newer links within the brain happened when meditators involve mind-stimulating activities. The default mode network in the brain is calmed down when people themselves are practicing mindfulness. Overthinking negative thoughts isn’t worth the time but mindfulness emphasized that the point of the said meditation is to keep yourself aware of the current moment. 

  6. Stronger bonds: Research supports the claim that those who apply mindfulness to their lifestyles are bound to gain a better sense of self-expression when it comes to communicating their own needs. Mindfulness guides individuals in showing their emotions and adopting a calming attitude when faced with emotional troubles. These are important, especially in handling relationships.

Are you thinking of starting to practice mindfulness meditation? Here’s what to consider. 

When we say meditation, it seems easy to apply since we are familiar with it only being the sitting and closing of our eyes as our mere execution of the said exercise. But meditation extends farther than that, there are many other ways to practice it. If you’re into yoga, then it is fine to integrate it into your session. There’s also meditation accompanied by music, songs, and dances in order to boost one’s confidence and thought processes.

If you’re not sure where to begin, you may consider taking up online mindfulness classes that will guide you towards the improvement of displaying your emotional responses, especially when faced with very challenging problems. In this world where problems arise everywhere, it would be quite difficult to keep calm in very specific situations. But with the right kind of attitude and motivation to begin with the meditation, your outlook on life will eventually soon be transformed. 

You no longer feel very hurt when experiencing particular events in your life. You’ve learned to identify your boundaries and focus more on your self-growth and improvement. This is not an easy path to take because it will require discipline and effort. This is a commitment from your end and if you really aim to improve your mindset, then it’s high time that you consider adopting the practice of meditation into your routine. It may not be an easy task but it’s all worth it in the end.

