With the surge in the price ofstart bitcoin tradingin recent years, this cryptocurrency is viewed as a potentially profitable investment option not only by established traders and investors but also among new investors. The major hype about Bitcoin on the various media platforms has made it more attractive to the common man who is enamored with the numerous dreams of “turning into millionaires overnight” and wants to foray into the crypto market to earn a quick buck.
Being prepared: an important factor for Bitcoin investors
As in any investment, you must always have a certain level of preparedness before plunging into the crypto market that is fraught with several risks, the most notable being its high volatility rate.
Being prepared includes having a basic knowledge of how Bitcoin trading functions, the risk management systems, and the various trading strategies.
The 6 steps that first-time Bitcoin investors must follow
To ensure that Bitcoin investors have a safe investment journey into the crypto market that is not punctuated by crippling losses, it becomes important that they adhere to the following 6 steps:
Educate yourself about Bitcoin trading
Entering any venture without adequate knowledge can be disastrous. Basic knowledge is helpful when you need to make an informed decision related to Bitcoin investment. It also helps in managing the risk factors that are associated with the crypto market and in adopting a trading strategy that matches your investment aims.
While all of them may not have profit-making potential, several coins have performed rather well and are worth a look.
Select the right cryptocurrency exchange
Once you feel you are well-equipped to handle the challenges of the Bitcoin trading arena by assimilating as much knowledge as possible, the next important step is to choose a platform that facilitates Bitcoin trading. The emergence of several crypto exchanges, brokerages, and crypto apps has made Bitcoin easily accessible to all. However, you must be vigilant when you select the platform of your choice and look into certain factors before taking a final decision, such as the reputation of the exchange, the security features it offers, the liquidity aspect, and the range of coins besides Bitcoin that are available.
One such reliable app that has helped numerous Bitcoin traders and investors is here. Hence, if you want to see yourself standing along with the topnotch investors and crypto enthusiasts anytime soon, then personal researches and proper in depth studies is a must have thing for you.
Buy Bitcoin
To be able to start Bitcoin trading, you must have your digital coins. For this, you first need to open an account with the exchange. You may be required to furnish some documents for identity verification. You can then buy the digital currency with the payment mode of your choice and start trading right away. However, it is always advisable to follow the ongoing trends by taking notes from the crypto enthusiasts and investing experts regarding their knowledge on crypto fields rather than choosing a broker to rely on.
Secure your digital assets
Bitcoins are typically stored in wallets that do not physically contain the money but you can access your money from the blockchain through your public and private keys stored in the wallet. Hot wallets are online wallets and thus, are more vulnerable to hacking, while cold wallets are the safer options as they are store the private and the public keys to your assets in offline process. Mostly, traders keep the majority of their assets in the cold wallet, while a portion of it that can be easily accessed for daily transactions is stored in the hot wallets. The public key holds your address at which transactions are done and is viewed by all, while the private keys provide you access to your assets and must not be shared with others.
Opt for an investment strategy
You may trade daily or opt for a long-term investment based on your investment aims and goals. Among the popular daily trading strategies are day trading, high-frequency trading, scalping, and range trading while HODL is for long-term investors.
Manage your risks
Risk management is a crucial element. Investing in several coins also helps mitigate losses. Setting a limit for yourself is important as FOMO may lead you to take impulsive decisions with disastrous consequences. Also, do not be swayed by media hype or fraudulent scams.
Conclusion
Bitcoin has opened up a whole new world of investment opportunities for investors. Thus, if you want to become a part of the same, then going through the above article might be the best option for you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.