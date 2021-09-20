Every dog ​​owner has faced the problem of transporting it in a car. For her, a change in the usual environment, extraneous sounds, and smells act as stress. In case of fright, the pet can damage the car's interior or distract the driver from the road. Every owner of a four-legged friend should be familiar with how to transport a dog in a car.

Do not leave your dog in a locked car with closed windows. It is extremely dangerous, even if you decide to go away for a couple of minutes. It is recommended to make stops every 3 hours (warm-up, eat and drink, ventilate the cabin, go to the toilet). The dog should NOT tolerate it until the driver needs to "itch" on a long journey. Do not let your dog sit by an open window in a draft - it will blow. Or fall out of the window - some manage to jump out after the cat or dog they see. Leave a barely noticeable gap for air access, or better install a fine-mesh protective mesh on the car windows.

  1. Carriers and cages 

Such accessories are more suitable for those animals that are not used to driving a car. Dogs of miniature breeds are ideal for carriers and large breeds - cages.

  1. Equipment for the safe transport of a dog in a car

But avoiding trouble is not so difficult. It is enough to arrange a place for transporting a dog correctly. If the dog is not large, then it is quite possible to put it in the front passenger's seat, having previously disabled the airbag and securely fixing the dog with a leash. It is even better to use a special adapter with a harness for fixing, which will make the trip more comfortable. At the same time, it is worth taking care of the safety of the seat upholstery. 

It is necessary to allow the dog to get used to the car in advance. Bring her to the car, let her "sniff" and familiarize themselves with a new object, start the engine, make sure, let the dog get used to the noise of the machine, at the same time check its reaction to the noise. Train your dog to jump into the car and back only at your command, train it. The danger is that the dog may try to jump into the car when the door is already closing, and as a result, get injured. It is also essential to teach your four-legged pet never to take the driver's seat.

  1. Carrying costs differently: small rags are quite inexpensive, made of high-quality plastic, and slightly larger sizes are more expensive.

  1. Hammocks. They differ from covers because they are pulled with unique loops between the front and rear backrest. The average price is 1,500 rubles. 

  1. Take care of dog when stop the car

When making stops, remember that the dog should not walk without a leash. It is very easy to lose it in an unknown area, but it is challenging to find it. In addition, there are cases when, after a stop, pets intoxicated with fresh air fall under the wheels of cars.

If the animal is calm, you can allow it to climb into the car on command. If the pet is scared, get his attention, put your hand on the car, and ask the driver to turn off the car in parallel. This manipulation will help the pet to feel that his master can "tame" a large iron creature. Repeat the event several times until the four-legged friend himself runs into the salon on command. 

It is wrapped around one of the rear headrest mountings. Then the dog will feel free, at the same time; will not travel around the cabin. 

  1. Open Rear Window

When transporting a pet, it should be borne in mind that the dog often does not have enough air in a car that is not equipped with air conditioning. For the dog to breathe easier, owners often open the rear window, where the dog happily pokes its head out. That's just about the safety of the animal. Of course, everyone forgets.

If the dog has a certain degree of freedom, it will easily crawl through the gap in the window. What will happen next if the car rushes at a speed of fewer than 100 km / h is anyone's guess. But to prevent a sudden escape, it is enough to install inexpensive plastic grilles on the rear windows.

 

