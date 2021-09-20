Every dog owner has faced the problem of transporting it in a car. For her, a change in the usual environment, extraneous sounds, and smells act as stress. In case of fright, the pet can damage the car's interior or distract the driver from the road. Every owner of a four-legged friend should be familiar with how to transport a dog in a car.
Do not leave your dog in a locked car with closed windows. It is extremely dangerous, even if you decide to go away for a couple of minutes. It is recommended to make stops every 3 hours (warm-up, eat and drink, ventilate the cabin, go to the toilet). The dog should NOT tolerate it until the driver needs to "itch" on a long journey. Do not let your dog sit by an open window in a draft - it will blow. Or fall out of the window - some manage to jump out after the cat or dog they see. Leave a barely noticeable gap for air access, or better install a fine-mesh protective mesh on the car windows.
For more info click at billige-hundebur.com.
Carriers and cages
Such accessories are more suitable for those animals that are not used to driving a car. Dogs of miniature breeds are ideal for carriers and large breeds - cages.
Equipment for the safe transport of a dog in a car
But avoiding trouble is not so difficult. It is enough to arrange a place for transporting a dog correctly. If the dog is not large, then it is quite possible to put it in the front passenger's seat, having previously disabled the airbag and securely fixing the dog with a leash. It is even better to use a special adapter with a harness for fixing, which will make the trip more comfortable. At the same time, it is worth taking care of the safety of the seat upholstery.
It is necessary to allow the dog to get used to the car in advance. Bring her to the car, let her "sniff" and familiarize themselves with a new object, start the engine, make sure, let the dog get used to the noise of the machine, at the same time check its reaction to the noise. Train your dog to jump into the car and back only at your command, train it. The danger is that the dog may try to jump into the car when the door is already closing, and as a result, get injured. It is also essential to teach your four-legged pet never to take the driver's seat.
Carrying costs differently: small rags are quite inexpensive, made of high-quality plastic, and slightly larger sizes are more expensive.
Hammocks. They differ from covers because they are pulled with unique loops between the front and rear backrest. The average price is 1,500 rubles.
Take care of dog when stop the car
When making stops, remember that the dog should not walk without a leash. It is very easy to lose it in an unknown area, but it is challenging to find it. In addition, there are cases when, after a stop, pets intoxicated with fresh air fall under the wheels of cars.
If the animal is calm, you can allow it to climb into the car on command. If the pet is scared, get his attention, put your hand on the car, and ask the driver to turn off the car in parallel. This manipulation will help the pet to feel that his master can "tame" a large iron creature. Repeat the event several times until the four-legged friend himself runs into the salon on command.
It is wrapped around one of the rear headrest mountings. Then the dog will feel free, at the same time; will not travel around the cabin.
Open Rear Window
When transporting a pet, it should be borne in mind that the dog often does not have enough air in a car that is not equipped with air conditioning. For the dog to breathe easier, owners often open the rear window, where the dog happily pokes its head out. That's just about the safety of the animal. Of course, everyone forgets.
If the dog has a certain degree of freedom, it will easily crawl through the gap in the window. What will happen next if the car rushes at a speed of fewer than 100 km / h is anyone's guess. But to prevent a sudden escape, it is enough to install inexpensive plastic grilles on the rear windows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.