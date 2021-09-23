Payroll automation has been around since the 1970s, but not many small businesses use it. It can be confusing, and you may think you don’t need it. But the truth is that payroll automation can save you a lot of time and money, so your business will have more resources to grow and succeed. If you have some doubts about whether or not your small business needs payroll automation, read on to learn more about the advantages of payroll automation for small businesses.
It Saves Time
Payroll processing can eat up a lot of time. Unless you use online payroll software, you’ll spend your evenings and weekends processing checks and entering data into your payroll software. This means less time for other important tasks like recruiting top talent or growing sales. Payroll automation lets you cut down on administrative work and focus on what really matters: building your company. With some providers, everything from tax calculations to direct deposit is automated—meaning little-to-no manual input on your part! All that time back in your day adds up to more opportunities for success in business.
No Payroll errors
Having to keep an eye on everything related to the payroll is both time-consuming and costly. Payroll errors can hurt you in several ways, including penalties from underpayment of taxes, compliance issues with government agencies like Social Security, or even lawsuits from disgruntled employees. Reputable payroll software for small business will help ensure these errors don’t occur—or happen less frequently than they would without it.
Automate Tax Filing
With automated tax filing, you’ll have an easier time keeping up with new tax laws. And if one of those tax changes means you owe more, you may have to pay on a different schedule or file an amended return. A service that automatically fills out forms saves you some extra work in these cases. Most services will also help with employee classifications and estimated taxes for quarterly filings so you don’t have to worry about missing deadlines for payments or paperwork. When it comes time to pay employees, providers typically include invoicing tools that make it easy to track when employees are paid without having to run multiple reports or wait until the end of the month’s payday arrives.
Understand Reports
Payroll accounting can be tricky, which is why you might want to outsource it. When you do that, it’s vital that you understand what your provider sends you each month. If there are complicated tax or labor laws in the place where you operate, make sure they’re reflected in your reports. It will also help prevent errors and save time—in fact, errors often cost companies money because they lead to fines and penalties.
Save Money
Payroll processing can be a costly affair for any company. There are workers’ compensation, FICA, and other taxes to consider, not to mention all of those pesky checks that need to be mailed out. In fact, research shows that companies without automated services spend an average of 1.5% of their payroll costs on overhead – a percentage that can quickly add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars each year! Payroll automation helps you avoid these expenses because it provides a cost-effective way to handle your employees’ paychecks – and even provides other time-saving advantages as well. As explained below, there are many benefits associated with having a fully automated HR solution in place for your company.
Pay directly to your employee’s bank account
Employees like getting paid on time and it is hard to do if you handwrite checks and mail them out. But most importantly, by paying employees with direct deposit, you’re helping make sure that their pay arrives on time. This not only helps reduce payroll-related problems but also means that any missed payments due to a check being lost in transit will be less likely. With some systems that support direct deposit, you can even have payments scheduled automatically for each payday without needing to manually enter those payments yourself! Not only does an automated system save you a lot of time and effort over a traditional checkbook register, but it can also help cut down on accounting errors as well.
