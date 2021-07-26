PERSONAL GROWTH is a lifelong, never-ending process requiring constant effort. This means that there is no one way to make this happen. What works for one person may not work for another, and if your plan doesn’t work, do not be discouraged. It just means you need to try something else. That’s what personal growth is about: experimentation and practice until you find what works for you.
1. Write a novel
2. Start your own business
3. Learn a new skill
4. Travel the world
5. Save up
6. Invest in yourself
1. Write a novel
There are so many different ways to get published these days that the process has become a lot less daunting. You no longer have to go through a major book publisher in order to see your work in print. As well as self-publishing, there are also small publishing houses who only publish a few books a year.
Writing a novel is no easy task, and it is not something to be undertaken lightly. So think about this option very carefully before taking the plunge.
2. Start your own business
The best way to fund your dreams is to start your own business. There are so many options to choose from, it really depends on what you are good at doing, and how much effort you are willing to put in.
One thing to remember is that you should never start a new business on the advice of someone else. Do it because you have a strong feeling that is what you want, and not because your friends or family think it is a good idea. It may be hard for others to understand.
You may not have much money but if you really want the idea, a little investment can go a long way in terms of building your network and strengthening your reputation as an entrepreneur. Many businesses take out loans from certain banks and financial institutions. Make sure you check what your options are before considering them. A small business loan can be a very good investment.
Before setting up your business, you need to decide on the direction you want to take. Consider what kind of service or product you want to offer, what your unique selling point is, and who your target market is. Look into any potential problems and how you are going to solve them. Take time to make sure the business idea is viable before wasting time and money.
3. Learn a new skill
Personal growth is about progress, and with that comes learning new things all the time. There are many different ways to learn a new skill, from taking courses to follow professional training to mentoring from someone with experience. Whatever way you choose, just make sure it is something that interests you and that will make a difference in your life.
It is important to educate ourselves and others about our skills. We all need a little help from time to time.
4. Travel the world
One of the best ways to develop your personal growth is travel – it is a great way to see new things, meet new people and discover your own independence. You will learn so much in the process, not just about yourself but also about others you have come into contact with whilst travelling. It is important to enjoy what you are doing, and do it properly.
Many people dream of seeing the world, but many do not have the money to do it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still travel. Many people are now taking advantage of new affordable travel, with trips being further explained and offered in greater detail through the internet than ever before.
5. Save up
To be able to fund your travels and your personal development you need to save up. Saving can be done by cancelling your TV license and Netflix account; having only a coffee and skipping lunch on a Monday or Tuesday; and buying the things you need that are cheap. You can do this by not buying things that don’t matter to you. The important thing is to avoid getting into debt so that you are able to find a way out of it later, should you need it.
Having a savings account will enable you to save up to be able to get on the road. If you are saving for a holiday, have an emergency fund. If you’re saving for a house, then have a monthly or quarterly savings plan.
6. Invest in yourself
Investing in yourself is to spend money on growth. If you’re starting out, learn everything you can about cars, maintenance, gears, and things that affect driving. Invest in a good mechanic and purchase expensive parts with ease. Starting out can be a scary thing, but the quicker you learn and get more experience the better.
Once you begin to invest in yourself, there is no limit to what you can achieve. The only limit is the amount of time you want to put into it. Most people do not put the time in that is required to succeed, so they give up without achieving their dreams.
"You will never know what you are capable of unless you are willing to take risks and invest in yourself."
Find your courage. Become comfortable with the idea of tearing down the walls that hold you back from personal growth. Yes, it may be hard at first, and yes, there is always the risk of failure. But when was anything worth doing ever guaranteed to take a predictable path?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.